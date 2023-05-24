Simple tips to keep your pets warm this winter
As winter sets in, remember that your pets are also affected.
Make sure your four-legged family members stay safe and warm with these simple helpful tips from the National Council of SPCAs:
1) All animals should have access to a proper shelter, especially if they sleep outside.
Breeds with thick coats such as Huskies, St Bernards, Chows and German Shepherds might prefer to stay outside during the night but they should always have the option to come inside if they want to.
Small breeds with short hair such as Yorkshire Terriers, Pekinese, Doberman Pinschers and Pomeranians should be kept inside, protected from the cold.
2) Make sure that your dog’s vaccinations are all up to date, especially against kennel cough and the normal five-in-one vaccine as cold air will predispose them to bronchitis.
3) If your pet stays indoors, lay down a few newspapers under their blanket/bed to insulate against the cold floor.
4) Make sure that your cat has a clean litter box inside the house. If it is too cold, they may not want to go outside to use a litter box and it can lead to bladder infections.
In a multi-cat household, make sure there is always one more litter box than the number of cats – in different rooms of course.
Remember, if you're feeling cold, they are too!
This article first appeared on 947 : Simple tips to keep your pets warm this winter
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/couple-hugging-a-shih-tzu-2055231/
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Join the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: first 1000 entries are FREE
The CEO of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, Clark Gardner chats about the race happening on 14 and 15 October.Read More
World’s oldest Homo sapiens footprint identified on SA's Cape south coast
The 153 000-year-old track was found in the Garden Route National Park, in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Town's Boulders Beach rated 1 of 50 'best beaches in the world'
Banana Boat, released its list of 'The World's 50 Best Beaches' and ranked Boulders Beach 40th.Read More
'Netflix and chill' with your own account, password-sharing ban expands globally
On Tuesday (23 May) Netflix expanded their password-sharing restriction to one household per account in over 100 countries.Read More
[LISTEN] Men who sit and pee mostly come from...
The next Miss SA could be married or have kids - CEO
Miss South Africa has expanded its criteria, promoting inclusivity and diversity.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dutch secret to living more meaningfully is doing... NIKS(en)
Dutch author of 'Niksen', Olga Mecking chats about the country's wellness trend captivating the world - 'doing nothing.'Read More
[LISTEN] With intense loadshedding, how can we reduce our demand on the grid?
With the frequent high levels of loadshedding, South Africans will have to find ways to reduce their energy consumption.Read More
[LISTEN] 'You're not alone': the yellow bench at Retreat Station can save lives
The bench, which will be unveiled on 30 May at Retreat Station, aims to support people living with mental health challenges.Read More