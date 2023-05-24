Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them')
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our International Correspondent.
Even the glass of your tombstone bothers them. No matter how many times they break it, we will fix it. Let's see who gets tired first.Ashkan Amini, brother
Mahsa Amini died in hospital in September last year after being detained by police for three days.
The circumstances around her death were suspicious, and anti-government protests erupted throughout authoritarian Iran.
Her grave was reportedly attacked for the second time in recent months, and the glass around it was shattered.
The family’s lawyer claims the grave was vandalised by people known for 'distasteful actions.'
Possibly known by the authorities, possibly acting on behalf of the authorities? You do have to wonder.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Ashkan Amini, Jina Amini’s brother shared a photo on his IG showing that unknown persons have broken the glass of his sister’s tombstone. #JinaAmini is the symbol of the current revolution in East Kurdistan and Iran. even her grave isn’t safe from those who killed her. pic.twitter.com/8Ydt48I95P' Gordyaen B.Jermayi 🕎☀️ (@gordyyaeenn) May 21, 2023
Listen to the interview for more.
