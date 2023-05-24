Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
A new home for WP Rugby? I know just the place, says journo Gasant Abarder

24 May 2023 3:09 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Athlone
At Athlone Stadium
Currie Cup
WP Rugby Union
Gasant Abarder
WP Rugby

'This is an opportunity for Western Province to put its money where its mouth is and say rugby is for everybody, it's inclusive.'

Clarence Ford speaks to Gasant Abarder, columnist & former editor of the Cape Times about the significance of Curry Cup Rugby being played at Athlone Stadium.

Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com
Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com

"They call it heaven, they call it hell. I run this town. Shout out ATL."

So sings Cape Town crooner Jimmy Nevis in his hit song 7764 -an ode to the musician's youthful stomping ground of Athlone, on the Cape Flats.

And it was in Athlone or 'The Salon' as it's known to locals that a blink-and-you-might-miss-it event took place this past weekend.

Journalist Gasant Arbarder used his weekly column #SliceofGasant to highlight the significance of Currie Cup Rugby being played at Athlone Stadium.

He told Clarence Ford why it's the kind of 'catalyst for social change' sorely needed on the Flats:

As far as I know, this is the first time Currie Cup rugby has ever been played at Athlone Stadium.

Gasant Abarder, Columnist & former editor - Cape Times

It's bringing sport to a part of our city where investment is much needed.

Gasant Abarder, Columnist & former editor - Cape Times

Abarder says much can be learned from other 'stadium cities' around the world.

He cites premier league club Liverpool FC's own stadium, which is based in a suburb of the city, called Anfield.

Right across the road are houses that resemble Silvertown and Kewtown in Athlone.

Gasant Abarder, Columnist & former editor - Cape Times

As the club has grown, so these suburbs have grown with them.

Gasant Abarder, Columnist & former editor - Cape Times

Abarder feels strongly that this is an opportunity for Western Province to think about making the Stadium its permanent home and commit to upgrading the facilities.

This is an opportunity for Western Province to put its money where its mouth is and say rugby is for everybody, it's inclusive.

Gasant Abarder, Columnist & former editor - Cape Times

RELATED: Gasant Abarder speaks about his recent article on ‘the demise of Die Son’

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.




