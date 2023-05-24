A new home for WP Rugby? I know just the place, says journo Gasant Abarder
Clarence Ford speaks to Gasant Abarder, columnist & former editor of the Cape Times about the significance of Curry Cup Rugby being played at Athlone Stadium.
"They call it heaven, they call it hell. I run this town. Shout out ATL."
So sings Cape Town crooner Jimmy Nevis in his hit song 7764 -an ode to the musician's youthful stomping ground of Athlone, on the Cape Flats.
And it was in Athlone or 'The Salon' as it's known to locals that a blink-and-you-might-miss-it event took place this past weekend.
Journalist Gasant Arbarder used his weekly column #SliceofGasant to highlight the significance of Currie Cup Rugby being played at Athlone Stadium.
He told Clarence Ford why it's the kind of 'catalyst for social change' sorely needed on the Flats:
As far as I know, this is the first time Currie Cup rugby has ever been played at Athlone Stadium.Gasant Abarder, Columnist & former editor - Cape Times
It's bringing sport to a part of our city where investment is much needed.Gasant Abarder, Columnist & former editor - Cape Times
Abarder says much can be learned from other 'stadium cities' around the world.
He cites premier league club Liverpool FC's own stadium, which is based in a suburb of the city, called Anfield.
Right across the road are houses that resemble Silvertown and Kewtown in Athlone.Gasant Abarder, Columnist & former editor - Cape Times
As the club has grown, so these suburbs have grown with them.Gasant Abarder, Columnist & former editor - Cape Times
Abarder feels strongly that this is an opportunity for Western Province to think about making the Stadium its permanent home and commit to upgrading the facilities.
This is an opportunity for Western Province to put its money where its mouth is and say rugby is for everybody, it's inclusive.Gasant Abarder, Columnist & former editor - Cape Times
RELATED: Gasant Abarder speaks about his recent article on ‘the demise of Die Son’
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
Source : Twitter.
More from Sport
102 years ago today, the first Comrades Marathon (with 34 runners) took place
South Africa held its first Comrades Marathon in 1921, compromising 34 runners. Here's who won...Read More
Musa Nyatama confirmed as Swallows coach on a permanent basis
The 35-year-old guided Swallows to a top 8 finish this season, when at one stage the team was sitting bottom of the log.Read More
'Man City are going to take some catching' - Peter Drury, football commentator
City secured a 5th title in six seasons and became only the second team in the Premier League era, after rivals Manchester United, to win 3 league titles in a row.Read More
Is there any team that can knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch next season?
Sundowns won the league with seven games to go and finished the season on 70 points, 16 points ahead of Pirates in second place.Read More
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida
Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him.Read More
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale
Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out.Read More
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards
Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categoriesRead More
I believe I am the best: Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane
The Pretoria side was dumped out of the competition at the quarterfinal stage after losing to finalists the Stormers.Read More
'I am a winner and I always want to be at the top'- Royal AM President Mkhize
Royal AM are currently in 11th place on the DStv Premiership table with one game to go and have an outside chance of making the top 8.Read More