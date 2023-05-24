Cape Town's Boulders Beach rated 1 of 50 'best beaches in the world'

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
CPT gallery seeks next Rembrandt, artists urged to enter R150k portrait comp The competition is modelled after the BP Portrait Award – an annual event hosted by the National Portrait Gallery in London. 24 May 2023 2:24 PM
Cholera in SA: A symptom of 2 decades of continued sewage pollution and neglect Prof Anja du Plessis speaks about the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal that has lead to at least 15 deaths. 24 May 2023 2:19 PM
The Midday Report Express: Tshwane cholera death toll rises to 17 All the news you need to know. 24 May 2023 2:02 PM
View all Local
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers. 23 May 2023 10:22 AM
Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities. 22 May 2023 5:34 PM
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
View all Politics
Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full acces... 23 May 2023 9:39 PM
Funeral cover ads don't appeal to everyone but this one is 'heart-wrenching' Clientèle's funeral plan campaign is the advertising "hero" pick of the week for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery. 23 May 2023 9:14 PM
While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales Bruce Whitfield asks economist John Loos to explain what's really happening in the food sector. 23 May 2023 8:23 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Join the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: first 1000 entries are FREE The CEO of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, Clark Gardner chats about the race happening on 14 and 15 October. 24 May 2023 2:52 PM
World’s oldest Homo sapiens footprint identified on SA's Cape south coast The 153 000-year-old track was found in the Garden Route National Park, in the Western Cape. 24 May 2023 2:35 PM
Cape Town's Boulders Beach rated 1 of 50 'best beaches in the world' Banana Boat, released its list of 'The World's 50 Best Beaches' and ranked Boulders Beach 40th. 24 May 2023 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
A new home for WP Rugby? I know just the place, says journo Gasant Abarder 'This is an opportunity for Western Province to put its money where its mouth is and say rugby is for everybody, it's inclusive.' 24 May 2023 3:09 PM
102 years ago today, the first Comrades Marathon (with 34 runners) took place South Africa held its first Comrades Marathon in 1921, compromising 34 runners. Here's who won... 24 May 2023 8:52 AM
Musa Nyatama confirmed as Swallows coach on a permanent basis The 35-year-old guided Swallows to a top 8 finish this season, when at one stage the team was sitting bottom of the log. 23 May 2023 7:55 PM
View all Sport
Deborah Cox, Musiq Soulchild heading to Cape Town for one night only show The award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer, Deborah Cox, will headline the Magic Music Sessions in July. 24 May 2023 3:23 PM
Celine Dion sells Las Vegas mansion for R570 million The property sold for three times more than what Celine Dion paid for it in 2017. 24 May 2023 9:30 AM
Happy birthday, Bob Dylan! Celebrate 82 like a rolling stone... Bob Dylan turns 82 years old today. Let's take a trip down nostalgia lane with some of his best music. 24 May 2023 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them') The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals. 24 May 2023 1:16 PM
Adolf Hitler's birth house to be used for police human rights training The Austrian government has finally decided what to do with the house where dictator Adolf Hitler was born. 24 May 2023 9:11 AM
Police begin new search for Madeleine McCann in Portuguese reservoir Many years after her disappearance in 2007, police are set to begin a new search for Madeleine McCann in a Portuguese reservoir. 23 May 2023 9:34 AM
View all World
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Cape Town's Boulders Beach rated 1 of 50 'best beaches in the world'

24 May 2023 2:28 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Boulders Beach

Banana Boat, released its list of 'The World's 50 Best Beaches' and ranked Boulders Beach 40th.

Sunscreen brand, Banana Boat released 'The World's 50 Best Beaches' list recently where The Mother City's Boulder's Beach ranks 40th.

The list is constructed by collaborating with the world's leading beach ambassadors, hundreds of travel influencers, journalists, editors and agents.

Brianna Bostick, Banana Boat's spokesperson says the list is uniquely defined by the first-hand experiences and careers of the industry's top professionals, 'making it the most trustworthy and accurate list of the world's best beaches ever created.'

So, what makes 'the world's best beaches' list?

The beaches visited had to live up to five things which includes:

1) Sheer untouched nature

2) Remoteness

3) How swimmable they are

4) Annual days of sunshine

5) Average annual temperature

Judges scored Boulders eight out of 10 for its untouched nature, nine out of 10 ten under the swimmable category and recorded 313 sunny days with an average temperature of 17°C.

African penguins at Boulders Beach in Cape Town @ shalamov/123rf.com
African penguins at Boulders Beach in Cape Town @ shalamov/123rf.com

The judges continue to praise Boulders for its location, swimming and cute penguins (of course)...

Located in a sheltered inlet between gorgeous granite boulders, this is not only a perfect place to meet friendly birds, but also ideal for swimming in calm waters or enjoying a picnic while admiring the colony of penguins on the beach. Just make sure you respect the wildlife and do not touch the penguins, even if they come close.

Banana Boat judges - Worlds Best Beaches List

The top three spots on the list went to:

1) Lucky Bay: Australia

2) Anse Source D'Argent: Seychelles

3) Hidden Beach: Philippines

Here's to Cape Town and its world-renowned beach spots that's just a doorstep away for some - how lucky are we?

Beach Tiktok GIFfrom Beach GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town's Boulders Beach rated 1 of 50 'best beaches in the world'














