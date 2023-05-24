Cape Town's Boulders Beach rated 1 of 50 'best beaches in the world'
Sunscreen brand, Banana Boat released 'The World's 50 Best Beaches' list recently where The Mother City's Boulder's Beach ranks 40th.
The list is constructed by collaborating with the world's leading beach ambassadors, hundreds of travel influencers, journalists, editors and agents.
Brianna Bostick, Banana Boat's spokesperson says the list is uniquely defined by the first-hand experiences and careers of the industry's top professionals, 'making it the most trustworthy and accurate list of the world's best beaches ever created.'
So, what makes 'the world's best beaches' list?
The beaches visited had to live up to five things which includes:
1) Sheer untouched nature
2) Remoteness
3) How swimmable they are
4) Annual days of sunshine
5) Average annual temperature
Judges scored Boulders eight out of 10 for its untouched nature, nine out of 10 ten under the swimmable category and recorded 313 sunny days with an average temperature of 17°C.
The judges continue to praise Boulders for its location, swimming and cute penguins (of course)...
Located in a sheltered inlet between gorgeous granite boulders, this is not only a perfect place to meet friendly birds, but also ideal for swimming in calm waters or enjoying a picnic while admiring the colony of penguins on the beach. Just make sure you respect the wildlife and do not touch the penguins, even if they come close.Banana Boat judges - Worlds Best Beaches List
The top three spots on the list went to:
1) Lucky Bay: Australia
2) Anse Source D'Argent: Seychelles
3) Hidden Beach: Philippines
Here's to Cape Town and its world-renowned beach spots that's just a doorstep away for some - how lucky are we?
This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town's Boulders Beach rated 1 of 50 'best beaches in the world'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/photopiano/photopiano1404/photopiano140400185/27581782-wild-south-african-penguins-little-group-of-jackass-penguins-walking-along-boulders-beach-in-simons-.jpg
