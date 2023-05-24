The Midday Report Express: Tshwane cholera death toll rises to 17
For the third time in a row, the Cholera outbreak in Tshwane is the top story in The Midday Report.
Authorities in the area are still failing to secure the situation with the confirmed death toll of the outbreak having now climbed to 17.
Health department officials say 67 additional people have also been hospitalised due to infection from the preventable disease.
Department officials have also advised the public to seek help as soon as possible from their nearest health facility if they experience diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps or dehydration symptoms.
Mandy Wiener speaks to the Health Department's spokesperson, Foster Mohale.
We want to continuously raise awareness about the importance of personal hygiene. People please try to protect yourselves while we continue to investigate where could the problem lies.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson - Health Department
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
David Makhura, former Premier of Gauteng, testifies in the Life Esidimeni inquest.
-
Convicted pedophile Gerhard Ackerman is back in court this time at the Alexandra Magistrates court.
-
SCOPA to deliberate on the testimony so far following the De Ruyter corruption and maladministration allegations.
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Local
CPT gallery seeks next Rembrandt, artists urged to enter R150k portrait comp
The competition is modelled after the BP Portrait Award – an annual event hosted by the National Portrait Gallery in London.Read More
Cholera in SA: A symptom of 2 decades of continued sewage pollution and neglect
Prof Anja du Plessis speaks about the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal that has lead to at least 15 deaths.Read More
SAPS given legal permission to use cellphone surveillance technology
The South African Police Service has been given legal permission to use mass-surveillance cellphone grabbers.Read More
Cholera outbreak: 'Sue Tshwane's failing politicians' - Progressive Health Forum
The community of Hammanskraal has been struck by a deadly cholera outbreak; its water is unsafe.Read More
Children must be immersed in literacy practices to overcome SA's reading crisis
81% of grade four learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning.Read More
Modise acknowledges SA-Russia ties amid arms deal allegations row
Opposition members of Parliament questioned the docking of the Lady R in December and whether any weapons were loaded for Russia as alleged by US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety.Read More
SA must settle for ‘significant’ load shedding for rest of 2023, says Gordhan
However, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said Eskom has a target to improve the country’s energy availability factor to 70% by March 2024.Read More
Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate
DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full access to a vast trove of Oppenheimer family documents.Read More
While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales
Bruce Whitfield asks economist John Loos to explain what's really happening in the food sector.Read More