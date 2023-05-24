CPT gallery seeks next Rembrandt, artists urged to enter R150k portrait comp
The 2023 Portrait Award competition is modelled after the BP Portrait Award – an annual event hosted by the National Portrait Gallery in London.
Applications open next week for the 2023 Portrait Award hosted by the Rust-en-Vrede Gallery in Durbanville.
Amateurs and professionals are encouraged to put their best portrait forward for a chance to win the grand prize.
100 Portraits will be selected by three judges during the competition process and the Top 40 will be exhibited at Rust-en-Vrede Gallery + Clay Museum in Durbanville from Friday 1 September – 2 November 2023.
Rust-en-Vrede Gallery curator, Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren, explains that the biennial Portrait Award competition has become a flagship event on the gallery’s calendar.
Portraiture has an extraordinary ability to bring the human experience to life in a way that captures not only the physical image but what lies beyond that.Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren, Curator - Rust-en-Vrede Gallery
Every event sees entrants from all over the country and our judging panel has the honour of assessing the handiwork of both amateurs and seasoned, creative veterans.Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren, Curator - Rust-en-Vrede Gallery
Each competition sees a fresh panel of judges being appointed to undertake an adjudication process that levels the playing field and allows the artworks to ‘speak for themselves' says Jansen van Vuuren.
This year's judging panel consists of Paul Emsley, Prof. Elizabeth Gunter and Dr. Rose Kirumira and the adjudication process is completely anonymous.
We encourage all artists, regardless of their level of experience, to try their hand at winning the Portrait Award and the opportunity to add this prestigious title to their portfolio.Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren, Curator - Rust-en-Vrede Gallery
Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to enter at a cost of R250 per entry, and artists are allowed to submit an unlimited number of entries.
The competition will be opened for entries on 01 June and will close on 10 June 2023.
For more information visit: www.rust-en-vrede.com/portrait-award/
RELATED:New online platform offers space for artist and art-lovers to buy and sell art
More from Local
Cholera in SA: A symptom of 2 decades of continued sewage pollution and neglect
Prof Anja du Plessis speaks about the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal that has lead to at least 15 deaths.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Tshwane cholera death toll rises to 17
All the news you need to know.Read More
SAPS given legal permission to use cellphone surveillance technology
The South African Police Service has been given legal permission to use mass-surveillance cellphone grabbers.Read More
Cholera outbreak: 'Sue Tshwane's failing politicians' - Progressive Health Forum
The community of Hammanskraal has been struck by a deadly cholera outbreak; its water is unsafe.Read More
Children must be immersed in literacy practices to overcome SA's reading crisis
81% of grade four learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning.Read More
Modise acknowledges SA-Russia ties amid arms deal allegations row
Opposition members of Parliament questioned the docking of the Lady R in December and whether any weapons were loaded for Russia as alleged by US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety.Read More
SA must settle for ‘significant’ load shedding for rest of 2023, says Gordhan
However, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said Eskom has a target to improve the country’s energy availability factor to 70% by March 2024.Read More
Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate
DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full access to a vast trove of Oppenheimer family documents.Read More
While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales
Bruce Whitfield asks economist John Loos to explain what's really happening in the food sector.Read More