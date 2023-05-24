CPT gallery seeks next Rembrandt, artists urged to enter R150k portrait comp





The 2023 Portrait Award competition is modelled after the BP Portrait Award – an annual event hosted by the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Applications open next week for the 2023 Portrait Award hosted by the Rust-en-Vrede Gallery in Durbanville.

Amateurs and professionals are encouraged to put their best portrait forward for a chance to win the grand prize.

100 Portraits will be selected by three judges during the competition process and the Top 40 will be exhibited at Rust-en-Vrede Gallery + Clay Museum in Durbanville from Friday 1 September – 2 November 2023.

Rust-en-Vrede Gallery curator, Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren, explains that the biennial Portrait Award competition has become a flagship event on the gallery’s calendar.

Portraiture has an extraordinary ability to bring the human experience to life in a way that captures not only the physical image but what lies beyond that. Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren, Curator - Rust-en-Vrede Gallery

Every event sees entrants from all over the country and our judging panel has the honour of assessing the handiwork of both amateurs and seasoned, creative veterans. Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren, Curator - Rust-en-Vrede Gallery

Each competition sees a fresh panel of judges being appointed to undertake an adjudication process that levels the playing field and allows the artworks to ‘speak for themselves' says Jansen van Vuuren.

This year's judging panel consists of Paul Emsley, Prof. Elizabeth Gunter and Dr. Rose Kirumira and the adjudication process is completely anonymous.

We encourage all artists, regardless of their level of experience, to try their hand at winning the Portrait Award and the opportunity to add this prestigious title to their portfolio. Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren, Curator - Rust-en-Vrede Gallery

Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to enter at a cost of R250 per entry, and artists are allowed to submit an unlimited number of entries.

The competition will be opened for entries on 01 June and will close on 10 June 2023.

For more information visit: www.rust-en-vrede.com/portrait-award/

