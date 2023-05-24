Deborah Cox, Musiq Soulchild heading to Cape Town for one night only show

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CPT gallery seeks next Rembrandt, artists urged to enter R150k portrait comp The competition is modelled after the BP Portrait Award – an annual event hosted by the National Portrait Gallery in London. 24 May 2023 2:24 PM
Cholera in SA: A symptom of 2 decades of continued sewage pollution and neglect Prof Anja du Plessis speaks about the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal that has lead to at least 15 deaths. 24 May 2023 2:19 PM
The Midday Report Express: Tshwane cholera death toll rises to 17 All the news you need to know. 24 May 2023 2:02 PM
View all Local
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers. 23 May 2023 10:22 AM
Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities. 22 May 2023 5:34 PM
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
View all Politics
Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full acces... 23 May 2023 9:39 PM
Funeral cover ads don't appeal to everyone but this one is 'heart-wrenching' Clientèle's funeral plan campaign is the advertising "hero" pick of the week for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery. 23 May 2023 9:14 PM
While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales Bruce Whitfield asks economist John Loos to explain what's really happening in the food sector. 23 May 2023 8:23 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Join the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: first 1000 entries are FREE The CEO of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, Clark Gardner chats about the race happening on 14 and 15 October. 24 May 2023 2:52 PM
World’s oldest Homo sapiens footprint identified on SA's Cape south coast The 153 000-year-old track was found in the Garden Route National Park, in the Western Cape. 24 May 2023 2:35 PM
Cape Town's Boulders Beach rated 1 of 50 'best beaches in the world' Banana Boat, released its list of 'The World's 50 Best Beaches' and ranked Boulders Beach 40th. 24 May 2023 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
A new home for WP Rugby? I know just the place, says journo Gasant Abarder 'This is an opportunity for Western Province to put its money where its mouth is and say rugby is for everybody, it's inclusive.' 24 May 2023 3:09 PM
102 years ago today, the first Comrades Marathon (with 34 runners) took place South Africa held its first Comrades Marathon in 1921, compromising 34 runners. Here's who won... 24 May 2023 8:52 AM
Musa Nyatama confirmed as Swallows coach on a permanent basis The 35-year-old guided Swallows to a top 8 finish this season, when at one stage the team was sitting bottom of the log. 23 May 2023 7:55 PM
View all Sport
Deborah Cox, Musiq Soulchild heading to Cape Town for one night only show The award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer, Deborah Cox, will headline the Magic Music Sessions in July. 24 May 2023 3:23 PM
Celine Dion sells Las Vegas mansion for R570 million The property sold for three times more than what Celine Dion paid for it in 2017. 24 May 2023 9:30 AM
Happy birthday, Bob Dylan! Celebrate 82 like a rolling stone... Bob Dylan turns 82 years old today. Let's take a trip down nostalgia lane with some of his best music. 24 May 2023 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them') The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals. 24 May 2023 1:16 PM
Adolf Hitler's birth house to be used for police human rights training The Austrian government has finally decided what to do with the house where dictator Adolf Hitler was born. 24 May 2023 9:11 AM
Police begin new search for Madeleine McCann in Portuguese reservoir Many years after her disappearance in 2007, police are set to begin a new search for Madeleine McCann in a Portuguese reservoir. 23 May 2023 9:34 AM
View all World
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Deborah Cox, Musiq Soulchild heading to Cape Town for one night only show

24 May 2023 3:23 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Cape Towns Grand Arena
rnb
Deborah Cox
GrandWest Grand Arena
Musiq Soulchild

The award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer, Deborah Cox, will headline the Magic Music Sessions in July.

Cox will be joined by Musiq Soulchild - Together the two R&B music legends have produced timeless hits.

deborah-coxjpg

- Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductee, Deborah Cox and critically acclaimed Singer and Songwriter Musiq Soulchild will perform in Cape Town in July

- The pair will be headlining the highly-acclaimed Magic Music Sessions stage at Grand West, Grand Arena on 27 July

R&B fans are in for a real treat later this year as it's confirmed award-winning Canadian singer Deborah Cox and critically acclaimed musician Musiq Soulchild are to perform in the Mother City.

The pair will take to the the highly-acclaimed Magic Music Sessions stage for one night only at Grand West on 27 July before heading up to Pretoria to wow audiences at the Sunbet Arena on the 28th.

Cox is known for classics such as 'Nobody's Supposed To Be Here', 'Where Do We Go From Here' and 'Sentimental'.

While Musiq Soulchild fans will be taken down 'nostalgia lane' with hits such as 'Love','Half Crazy', and 'Just Friends'.

Here's hoping Deborah will have a slightly better time on the continent than she did during her last African jaunt.

The songstress was left more than a little miffed in 2019 when her SAA flight from Accra, Ghana was delayed by three hours.

Taking to her social media the R&B singer slammed the airline for what she called its lack of concern for passenger safety, claiming the aircraft took off with a damaged door and was forced to make an emergency landing.

Cox had been travelling back to the US after attending the Ghana World Music Festival. At the time a spokesperson for SAA confirmed that an incident was being investigated.

Mzansi's music fans are being spoilt for choice when it comes to big name artists performing on our shores this year.

Last week saw the Backstreet Boys taking fans down memory lane with shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg, while BoyzIIMen, Irish crooners Westlife and rocker Bryan Adams are also scheduled to perform here later in the year.

RELATED: Backstreet Boys living it up in South Africa




24 May 2023 3:23 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Cape Towns Grand Arena
rnb
Deborah Cox
GrandWest Grand Arena
Musiq Soulchild

More from Entertainment

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Yoyo76300

Celine Dion sells Las Vegas mansion for R570 million

24 May 2023 9:30 AM

The property sold for three times more than what Celine Dion paid for it in 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Rowland Scherman

Happy birthday, Bob Dylan! Celebrate 82 like a rolling stone...

24 May 2023 8:16 AM

Bob Dylan turns 82 years old today. Let's take a trip down nostalgia lane with some of his best music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Brian Minkoff- London Pixels

Rolf Harris, Australian entertainer and convicted sex offender dies at 93

23 May 2023 2:51 PM

Harris was famed for his 50-year career as one of Britain’s best-known TV performers before being convicted as a sex offender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Van Ha

Billionaire, Jeff Bezos proposes to long-time girlfriend with a R48 MILLION ring

23 May 2023 11:06 AM

How does a billionaire propose? We've got the deets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The magic of Disney comes to Cape Town for 100th birthday celebration event

22 May 2023 12:04 PM

Disney 100 – The Concert is confirmed to take place at GrandWest between Friday 7 - Sunday 9 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

[LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000)

22 May 2023 9:32 AM

At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, a mystery buyer bought Cobain's unplayable guitar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British supermodel, Naomi Campbell. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Christopher Macsurak

Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell!

22 May 2023 9:01 AM

Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the industry's most recognisable supermodels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Novak Djokovic, © zhukovsky/123rf.com

Happy 36th birthday, Novak Djokovic! With love...

22 May 2023 8:25 AM

Novak Djokovic turns 36 today and so we recall some of his best inspirational quotes - it is Monday, after all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musician Jesse Clegg. Image Credit: Supplied

Jesse Clegg chats about his latest single 'Called To Hear Your Voice'

21 May 2023 11:40 AM

The platinum-selling South African singer and songwriter is working on a new album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event!

19 May 2023 7:11 PM

Hurry, there might still be some tickets up for grabs!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA must settle for ‘significant’ load shedding for rest of 2023, says Gordhan

Local

[LISTEN] Men who sit and pee mostly come from...

Lifestyle

WhatsApp now lets you edit sent messages

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Makhura denies making decision to cut ties with Life Esidimeni

24 May 2023 7:29 PM

Tshwane to invest R450m for refurbishing of Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant

24 May 2023 6:44 PM

Load shedding sees Gerhard Ackerman's sexual assault case postponed to July

24 May 2023 6:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA