Deborah Cox, Musiq Soulchild heading to Cape Town for one night only show

- Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductee, Deborah Cox and critically acclaimed Singer and Songwriter Musiq Soulchild will perform in Cape Town in July

- The pair will be headlining the highly-acclaimed Magic Music Sessions stage at Grand West, Grand Arena on 27 July

R&B fans are in for a real treat later this year as it's confirmed award-winning Canadian singer Deborah Cox and critically acclaimed musician Musiq Soulchild are to perform in the Mother City.

The pair will take to the the highly-acclaimed Magic Music Sessions stage for one night only at Grand West on 27 July before heading up to Pretoria to wow audiences at the Sunbet Arena on the 28th.

Cox is known for classics such as 'Nobody's Supposed To Be Here', 'Where Do We Go From Here' and 'Sentimental'.

While Musiq Soulchild fans will be taken down 'nostalgia lane' with hits such as 'Love','Half Crazy', and 'Just Friends'.

Here's hoping Deborah will have a slightly better time on the continent than she did during her last African jaunt.

The songstress was left more than a little miffed in 2019 when her SAA flight from Accra, Ghana was delayed by three hours.

Taking to her social media the R&B singer slammed the airline for what she called its lack of concern for passenger safety, claiming the aircraft took off with a damaged door and was forced to make an emergency landing.

Cox had been travelling back to the US after attending the Ghana World Music Festival. At the time a spokesperson for SAA confirmed that an incident was being investigated.

So disappointed in South African airlines. After 3 hours delay on the plane to take care of a damaged door, they still insisted on flying the damaged plane which later had to turn back around to Accra.

Concern for our safey? None.

Mzansi's music fans are being spoilt for choice when it comes to big name artists performing on our shores this year.

Last week saw the Backstreet Boys taking fans down memory lane with shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg, while BoyzIIMen, Irish crooners Westlife and rocker Bryan Adams are also scheduled to perform here later in the year.

