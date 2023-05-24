[LISTEN] Join the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: first 1000 entries are FREE
EB Inglis speaks to Clark Gardner, the CEO of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon about this year's race and the race itself being a contender for the internationally acclaimed title of 'Africa's first Abbott World Marathon Majors.'
Listen to the conversation below.
Gardner says, this year you can choose to run these updated race options:
• The Gold Label Status Road marathon
• The 10 km or 5km Peace Runs
• One of three incredible trails: the 46km Trail Marathon by Ryan Sandes, the 22km Trail Challenge or the brand new 11km Trail Race
Gardner also mentions that this year's race won't have high inclines that people usually struggle with and can be a route where 'you can get your best time.'
Gardner says that the race is for the people so they're making it as easy to participate as possible by:
1) Having no long queues at registration
2) Providing 1000 free entries to Western Cape runners - apply here, if you have an affordability challenge
3) Giving away goodie bags
So, whether you come to run or spectate, the CEO says...
This is an opportunity where South Africa can be part of a big impact in our country.Clark Gardner, CEO - Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Gardner says this year, the race itself is a contender to be taking on its second year as an Abbott World Marathon Major candidate - this means that international runners are making their way from across the globe to join the race in Mzansi.
Because of this, the race is completely 'green' because sustainability is top of mind and it's 'regarded as the first climate neutral event in the world because everything is upcycled and recycled.'
Here's to the race and getting that Abbott World Marathon Major candidate spot turned into a winning title!
Of course, EB is taking part in this one so you're welcome to just come and support him too - he thinks he might need it.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Join the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: first 1000 entries are FREE
Source : Image source: Kfm social media engagement team
