Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits
Bruce Whitfield finds out about insurers that behaved badly last year from consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.
When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman for Long-Term Insurance (OLTI), they run the risk of being named and shamed.
This is when the Ombud issues what's called a "final determination" against an insurer and publishes it "in all its revealing detail" says consumer journo Wendy Knowler.
The OLTI has just released its annual report for 2022, along with the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance (OSTI).
Knowler examines some of the case reports involving Santam, Liberty and Old Mutual.
Taking up quite a lot of space in the OLTI’s report are FIVE final determinations issued in 2022.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The insurer is taking quite a substantial reputational risk gamble when they dig their heels in because those reports are very revealing indeed.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
One case concerns a client who bought what she believed to be an insurance policy for her uncle who was in and out of hospital.
When the uncle died the woman lodged a claim with the insurer, but it was declined on the basis that she’d bought not a funeral policy but an “accidental/natural death and hospital cash benefits product”.
RELATED: 'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'
The OLTI argued that where there is an unusual term or condition in a policy, the insurer has a duty to draw attention to it.
“The adjudicators’ meeting was of the view that even if contractually the insurer was entitled to decline the claim, the benefit should be paid onthe basis of equity/fairness.”
Santam then agreed to admit the claim and paid the benefit of R40 000, Knowler reports.
Other disputes that were resolved centered on issues we often encounter when it comes to insurance - anything from a misleading telesales call to a claim being rejected because of the often-cited "pre-existing condition".
Scroll up to listen to Knowler's explanation of these "final determinations"
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/thodonal/thodonal1806/thodonal180600308/103541713-symbol-of-family-protection-by-a-general-agent.jpg
More from Business
Please hold: Why are we still slaves to call centres and hold muzak in 2023?
A survey by online insurance platform Naked reveals the time South Africans spend listening to those annoying recorded messages and bland music while on hold.Read More
Mashaba biography furore: 'Author was dishonest with publisher AND public'
What are the rules when it comes to a "paid for" biography? Bruce Whitfield talks to Fred Khumalo, author and Opinions Editor at City Press.Read More
Inflation eases, but is it enough to spare us a 50 basis point rate hike?
Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8% in April from 7.1% in March.Read More
Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate
DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full access to a vast trove of Oppenheimer family documents.Read More
Funeral cover ads don't appeal to everyone but this one is 'heart-wrenching'
Clientèle's funeral plan campaign is the advertising "hero" pick of the week for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery.Read More
While loadshedding boosts takeout, restaurants still 35% below pre-COVID sales
Bruce Whitfield asks economist John Loos to explain what's really happening in the food sector.Read More
Tyme secures R1.5 billion investment, half will come into South Africa
TymeBank continues growing in South Africa and the Philippines - now the Tyme Group is considering entering Vietnam.Read More
Bird flu in Brazil could heavily affect SA poultry sector
Most of the chicken we eat in South Africa comes from Brazil.Read More
'Boy did I spend, I got into a spiral of debt' - Former MP, Phumzile Van Damme
Phumzile van Damme gets personal about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Please hold: Why are we still slaves to call centres and hold muzak in 2023?
A survey by online insurance platform Naked reveals the time South Africans spend listening to those annoying recorded messages and bland music while on hold.Read More
Mashaba biography furore: 'Author was dishonest with publisher AND public'
What are the rules when it comes to a "paid for" biography? Bruce Whitfield talks to Fred Khumalo, author and Opinions Editor at City Press.Read More
[LISTEN] Join the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: first 1000 entries are FREE
The CEO of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, Clark Gardner chats about the race happening on 14 and 15 October.Read More
World’s oldest Homo sapiens footprint identified on SA's Cape south coast
The 153 000-year-old track was found in the Garden Route National Park, in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Town's Boulders Beach rated 1 of 50 'best beaches in the world'
Banana Boat, released its list of 'The World's 50 Best Beaches' and ranked Boulders Beach 40th.Read More
'Netflix and chill' with your own account, password-sharing ban expands globally
On Tuesday (23 May) Netflix expanded their password-sharing restriction to one household per account in over 100 countries.Read More
Simple tips to keep your pets warm this winter
If you're feeling cold, they are too!Read More
[LISTEN] Men who sit and pee mostly come from...
The next Miss SA could be married or have kids - CEO
Miss South Africa has expanded its criteria, promoting inclusivity and diversity.Read More
More from Opinion
Funeral cover ads don't appeal to everyone but this one is 'heart-wrenching'
Clientèle's funeral plan campaign is the advertising "hero" pick of the week for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience
It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report
Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint.Read More
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The Money ShowRead More
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups
Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.'Read More
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects
Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes
“Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product
The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.Read More
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.Read More