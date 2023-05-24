Streaming issues? Report here
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits

24 May 2023 9:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and shamed' in an annual report.

Bruce Whitfield finds out about insurers that behaved badly last year from consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman for Long-Term Insurance (OLTI), they run the risk of being named and shamed.

This is when the Ombud issues what's called a "final determination" against an insurer and publishes it "in all its revealing detail" says consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

The OLTI has just released its annual report for 2022, along with the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance (OSTI).

Knowler examines some of the case reports involving Santam, Liberty and Old Mutual.

Taking up quite a lot of space in the OLTI’s report are FIVE final determinations issued in 2022.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The insurer is taking quite a substantial reputational risk gamble when they dig their heels in because those reports are very revealing indeed.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

One case concerns a client who bought what she believed to be an insurance policy for her uncle who was in and out of hospital.

When the uncle died the woman lodged a claim with the insurer, but it was declined on the basis that she’d bought not a funeral policy but an “accidental/natural death and hospital cash benefits product”.

RELATED: 'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'

The OLTI argued that where there is an unusual term or condition in a policy, the insurer has a duty to draw attention to it.

“The adjudicators’ meeting was of the view that even if contractually the insurer was entitled to decline the claim, the benefit should be paid onthe basis of equity/fairness.”

Santam then agreed to admit the claim and paid the benefit of R40 000, Knowler reports.

Other disputes that were resolved centered on issues we often encounter when it comes to insurance - anything from a misleading telesales call to a claim being rejected because of the often-cited "pre-existing condition".

Scroll up to listen to Knowler's explanation of these "final determinations"




