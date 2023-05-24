Please hold: Why are we still slaves to call centres and hold muzak in 2023?





Bruce Whitfield interviews the co-founder of Naked Insurance, Ernest North

"Your call is important to us" is just one of the annoying phrases we have to listen to when a call centre places us on hold, but we don't have a choice in the matter.

A survey by online insurance platform Naked has investigated just how long the average consumer sits on the phone like this to get basic admin done every month.

It used social media platforms to get answers from almost 2 000 people.

Bruce Whitfield quizzes Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North about the results of the survey.

While Whitfield appreciates the frustrations of the call centre experience he questions the data which points to 15 hours on the phone to a call centre every month.

I think you guys have been hoodwinked or you haven't challenged the integrity of the data nearly enough... I accept that we spend too much time dealing with call centres and our experience is irrational and unsatisfactory, but surely that's not a data point you can stand by? Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Different people certainly give very different answers, North concedes.

"The data probably will show that different people experience something even worse than that, but some people probably not as extreme."

The bottom line, he emphasizes, is that consistently in the research that was done people expressed some frustration in general about the fact that it's 2023 and yet there are many things we can't do online yet.

Some call centres are obviously better than others. What did the survey reveal about the best and the worst service providers in this instance?

North says they were surprised that the feedback showed banks generally are good at keeping those phone calls short.

Other sectors did not fare as well.

Mobile phone and wifi service providers did not reflect positively... and then unfortunately with insurance companies and medical aids, people reported quite long delays relative to other industries. Ernest North, Co-founder - Naked Insurance

I think the reality is once you're a client, with many of those industries to subsequently get something done... to change a policy or to cancel something or make a change, unfortunately with many of the old-school providers its still a laborious, long phone call. Ernest North, Co-founder - Naked Insurance

