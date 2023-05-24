Inflation eases, but is it enough to spare us a 50 basis point rate hike?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research at Rand Merchant Bank about the latest inflation numbers.
- Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8% in April from 7.1% in March.
- How will this affect the Reserve Bank's interest rate announcement on Thursday?
Annual consumer inflation slowed to 6.8% in April from 7.1% in March.
This is the lowest reading since 6.5% in May 2022, says Statistics SA.
A continuing rise in food inflation is usually cited as a major contributor to CPI.
In April, annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped slightly to 13.9% from 14.0% in March.
The March reading was the largest annual increase since the 14,7% rise 14 years ago in March 2009.
While it's good news that inflation came in lower than expected, what is the bigger picture?
Fresh inflation shocks: Would more rate hikes do economy more harm than good?
RMB had thought CPI would come at the reflected 6.8% because they saw food price inflation peaking, Mhlanga says.
However, he notes, the concerning aspect is that South Africa's core inflation -a broad measure of underlying inflation in the economy - is trickling up.
Core inflation went to 5.3% from 5.2% in the previous month and that's what would concern the Sarb, so while they will welcome the headline inflation and the moderation in food price inflation... they will be concerned about the uptick in core inflation which is a much broader measure.Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB
Mhlanga does believe that an easing in the CPI might give us a reprieve from the 50 basis point interest rate hike the Reserve Bank had widely been expected to announce on Thursday.
"In our view, 25 basis points and done" he asserts.
There is a particular level of interest rates that become negative for growth and ultimately become negative for the currency, so in an effort to protect the currency if the Sarb hikes too much, it may actually achieve the opposite result.Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB
