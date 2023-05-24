Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Please hold: Why are we still slaves to call centres and hold muzak in 2023? A survey by online insurance platform Naked reveals the time South Africans spend listening to those annoying recorded messages an... 24 May 2023 9:04 PM
Mashaba biography furore: 'Author was dishonest with publisher AND public' What are the rules when it comes to a "paid for" biography? Bruce Whitfield talks to Fred Khumalo, author and Opinions Editor at C... 24 May 2023 7:50 PM
Inflation eases, but is it enough to spare us a 50 basis point rate hike? Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8% in April from 7.1% in March. 24 May 2023 7:15 PM
View all Local
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers. 23 May 2023 10:22 AM
Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities. 22 May 2023 5:34 PM
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
View all Politics
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full acces... 23 May 2023 9:39 PM
Funeral cover ads don't appeal to everyone but this one is 'heart-wrenching' Clientèle's funeral plan campaign is the advertising "hero" pick of the week for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery. 23 May 2023 9:14 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Join the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: first 1000 entries are FREE The CEO of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, Clark Gardner chats about the race happening on 14 and 15 October. 24 May 2023 2:52 PM
World’s oldest Homo sapiens footprint identified on SA's Cape south coast The 153 000-year-old track was found in the Garden Route National Park, in the Western Cape. 24 May 2023 2:35 PM
Cape Town's Boulders Beach rated 1 of 50 'best beaches in the world' Banana Boat, released its list of 'The World's 50 Best Beaches' and ranked Boulders Beach 40th. 24 May 2023 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns continue to revel in record Premiership title win Sundowns lifted the DStv Premiership trophy last week having secured the title with a record seven games remaining in the season. 24 May 2023 8:04 PM
A new home for WP Rugby? I know just the place, says journo Gasant Abarder 'This is an opportunity for Western Province to put its money where its mouth is and say rugby is for everybody, it's inclusive.' 24 May 2023 3:09 PM
102 years ago today, the first Comrades Marathon (with 34 runners) took place South Africa held its first Comrades Marathon in 1921, compromising 34 runners. Here's who won... 24 May 2023 8:52 AM
View all Sport
Deborah Cox, Musiq Soulchild heading to Cape Town for one night only show The award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer, Deborah Cox, will headline the Magic Music Sessions in July. 24 May 2023 3:23 PM
Celine Dion sells Las Vegas mansion for R570 million The property sold for three times more than what Celine Dion paid for it in 2017. 24 May 2023 9:30 AM
Happy birthday, Bob Dylan! Celebrate 82 like a rolling stone... Bob Dylan turns 82 years old today. Let's take a trip down nostalgia lane with some of his best music. 24 May 2023 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them') The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals. 24 May 2023 1:16 PM
Adolf Hitler's birth house to be used for police human rights training The Austrian government has finally decided what to do with the house where dictator Adolf Hitler was born. 24 May 2023 9:11 AM
Police begin new search for Madeleine McCann in Portuguese reservoir Many years after her disappearance in 2007, police are set to begin a new search for Madeleine McCann in a Portuguese reservoir. 23 May 2023 9:34 AM
View all World
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion
Inflation eases, but is it enough to spare us a 50 basis point rate hike?

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8% in April from 7.1% in March.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research at Rand Merchant Bank about the latest inflation numbers.

- Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8% in April from 7.1% in March.

- How will this affect the Reserve Bank's interest rate announcement on Thursday?

FILE: Consumers could see an interest rate hike of 50 basis points in the future, owed to among other issues a perpetually weakening rand. Picture: Pexels
FILE: Consumers could see an interest rate hike of 50 basis points in the future, owed to among other issues a perpetually weakening rand. Picture: Pexels

Annual consumer inflation slowed to 6.8% in April from 7.1% in March.

This is the lowest reading since 6.5% in May 2022, says Statistics SA.

cpi-april-2023jpg

A continuing rise in food inflation is usually cited as a major contributor to CPI.

In April, annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped slightly to 13.9% from 14.0% in March.

The March reading was the largest annual increase since the 14,7% rise 14 years ago in March 2009.

consumer-price-increases-in-april-2023jpg

Bruce Whitfield talks numbers with Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

While it's good news that inflation came in lower than expected, what is the bigger picture?

Fresh inflation shocks: Would more rate hikes do economy more harm than good?

RMB had thought CPI would come at the reflected 6.8% because they saw food price inflation peaking, Mhlanga says.

However, he notes, the concerning aspect is that South Africa's core inflation -a broad measure of underlying inflation in the economy - is trickling up.

Core inflation went to 5.3% from 5.2% in the previous month and that's what would concern the Sarb, so while they will welcome the headline inflation and the moderation in food price inflation... they will be concerned about the uptick in core inflation which is a much broader measure.

Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

Mhlanga does believe that an easing in the CPI might give us a reprieve from the 50 basis point interest rate hike the Reserve Bank had widely been expected to announce on Thursday.

"In our view, 25 basis points and done" he asserts.

There is a particular level of interest rates that become negative for growth and ultimately become negative for the currency, so in an effort to protect the currency if the Sarb hikes too much, it may actually achieve the opposite result.

Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

Scroll to the top to listen to Mhlanga's analysis




