5 cheapest, most reliable new cars in South Africa





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Apex Magazine's Vann van Staden, checking out some of the cheapest and most reliable cars currently available in South Africa.

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

Considering downsizing your gas guzzler for a more economical alternative?

Maybe you're in the market for your first run-around but feeling the pinch of petrol prices and car insurance?

Well, we've got you covered. Here are our top picks of the cheapest, most reliable cars on the market.

Apex Magazine's Vann Van Staden says these days, going for a cheaper vehicle doesn't mean compromising on safety.

It's crazy how these cheap cars come stock standard with everything from ABS brakes, airbags, and central locking... it doesn't feel like much of a downsize. Vann van Staden, motoring journalist

Suzuki S-Presso (from R156 900)

The made-in-India Suzuki S-Presso micro SUV comes powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine.

This quirky little number is the perfect starter car for first-time car buyers. Vann van Staden, motoring journalist

Mahindra KUV100 (from R167 999)

A small SUV, powered by a 1.2-litre engine that generates 61 kW and 115 Nm of peak power and torque. The fuel economy is 5.9 l/100 km.

Renault Kwid (from R174 400)

The Renault Kwid offers a five-year warranty and one-year full coverage insurance, providing low maintenance costs and peace of mind. The fuel economy is 4.7 l/100 km.

I can imagine it's bliss to drive in Joburg traffic and it comes in a two-tone colour scheme so they stand out from the crowd. Vann van Staden, motoring journalist

Suzuki Celerio (from R174 990)

It's one of the most affordable and fuel-efficient cars in South Africa.

It comes powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine generating 49 kW and 89 Nm of peak power and torque paired with an automatic transmission.

We had this as a long-term test car for six months and grew very fond of it. We got about 4.2 litres per 100 km which is pretty formidable. Vann van Staden, motoring journalist

Hyundai Atos (from R183 500)

The Atos comes with a 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder engine, and fuel consumption is 5.7 l/ 100 km.

