School Nutrition Programme: ‘There is still a problem of quality & quantity'

24 May 2023 5:36 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
National School Nutrition Programme

A study conducted by the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA) and the Food Evolution Research Laboratory (FERL) looked at the feeding programme from the children's perspective.

John Perlman spoke to Director of the Food Evolution Research Laboratory at University of Johannesburg, Dr Hema Kesa.

The government's National School Nutrition Programme continues to be under the microscope.

The programme feeds more than 9 million children each day and is intended to meet 30-40% of a child’s recommended dietary allowance per day.

Picture: Department of Basic Education/Twitter
Picture: Department of Basic Education/Twitter

A study conducted by the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA) and the Food Evolution Research Laboratory (FERL) looked at the feeding programme from the children's perspective.

The study aimed to do two things

1. To understand the experiences of children regarding the shifts in in-school nutrition programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic

2. To assess the nutritional value of the in-school nutrition programmes in four South African provinces: Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the North-West

Some of the study’s findings

  • In-school nutrition programmes were significantly disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic

  • Majority of lunch meals did not meet the 25-30% benchmark for children’s recommended dietary allowances

  • The children reported a noticeable difference in the quality and quantity of the food they received after the lockdown, with reduced variety, less fruit and proteins, inadequate portion sizes, and diminished flavour and preparation quality

Read the full report here.

There is still a problem of the quality and the quantity of the food being served to the children.

Dr Hema Kesa, Director of the Food Evolution Research Laboratory - University of Johannesburg

In general, the children have complained that the quality and the quantity of the food have changed from pre-Covid to now.

Dr Hema Kesa, Director of the Food Evolution Research Laboratory - University of Johannesburg

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : School Nutrition Programme: ‘There is still a problem of quality & quantity'




