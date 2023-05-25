Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people'





John Maytham speaks to Dr. Jo Barnes from Stellenbosch University’s Department of Global Health, Health Systems & Public Health.

As of 24 May, at least 17 people have died as a result of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal

Sewage from cholera-affected areas carries high numbers of infectious organisms

Health experts believe failing infrastructure could be the cause of the outbreak

Barnes is ringing alarm bells over the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak, which has so far caused the deaths of 17 people.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection that can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons.

Peter Sutton, Tshwane MMC for Finance, will today be delivering the 2023/24 budget speech for the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.



Sutton is also expected to brief council on plans and the budget to respond to the Hammanskraal water crisis. #CholeraOutbreak TCG pic.twitter.com/iibXKx7B81 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2023

Cholera is, therefore, as much a disease of poorly handled sewage as it is of drinking water quality.

Barnes believes there'll be more cases of such diseases, largely due to failing infrastructure.

I'm sad. Really, really sad, at the incompetence. I can almost say the cruelty. It's medieval what we're doing to so many of our lower-income people in the country. Dr. Jo Barnes, epidemiologist - Stellenbosch University

It's spreading from person to person, from sewage in the street and from all sorts of places. Now they're telling us that the water in the tankers that they're bringing in is clean. That's neither here nor there. Dr. Jo Barnes, epidemiologist - Stellenbosch University

I just can't believe that the Department of Water and Sanitation, is now... after 10-15 years of warning, is now going to institute a team, to go and hunt for the origin of the cholera in Hammanskraal. Dr. Jo Barnes, epidemiologist - Stellenbosch University

