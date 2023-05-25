Have your say! Comment on proposed front warning labels on unhealthy foods





John Maytham speaks to Zukiswa Zimela, the communications officer at the Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA).

Consumers have until 21 July to submit their comments on proposed new and bolder front-of-package warning labels.

The warnings will inform them of packaged food that is high in salt, sugar, saturated fat and contains artificial sweeteners.

The Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA), a civil society organisation advocating for a more just food system.

Pre-packaged foods and beverages often contain high levels of added sugars, salt, and saturated fats, and these foods are readily available in our supermarkets.

Research has found these nutrients are connected to increased obesity and chronic nutrition-related diseases.

In January 2023, the Department of Health gazetted draft regulations relating to the labelling and advertising of food, and has now made it available for public comment.

Proposed warning labels on pre-packaged foods. Source: Government Gazette No. 48460, 23 April 2023

The Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA), is a coalition of civil society organisations advocating for equitable access to affordable, nutritious food in South Africa by building a more just food system is in favour of these warning labels.

Zukiswa Zimela, communications officer at the HEALA says current information on food packages can be difficult for consumers understand.

We would like the labels to be a little bit stronger. We need clarity in terms of what it means when they're talking about artificial sweeteners. Zukiswa Zimela, Communications officer - HEALA

The regulations also prohibit the marketing of unhealthy foods to children. Zukiswa Zimela, Communications officer - HEALA

Many of us don't understand the nutrition levels, and I think a lot us are leaning towards a more healthier lifestyle, and not knowing what we are eating is making it increasingly difficult. Zukiswa Zimela, Communications officer - HEALA

