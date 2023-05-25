Have your say! Comment on proposed front warning labels on unhealthy foods
John Maytham speaks to Zukiswa Zimela, the communications officer at the Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA).
-
Consumers have until 21 July to submit their comments on proposed new and bolder front-of-package warning labels.
-
The warnings will inform them of packaged food that is high in salt, sugar, saturated fat and contains artificial sweeteners.
-
The Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA), a civil society organisation advocating for a more just food system.
Pre-packaged foods and beverages often contain high levels of added sugars, salt, and saturated fats, and these foods are readily available in our supermarkets.
Research has found these nutrients are connected to increased obesity and chronic nutrition-related diseases.
In January 2023, the Department of Health gazetted draft regulations relating to the labelling and advertising of food, and has now made it available for public comment.
The regulations include new and bolder front-of-package warning labels that will inform consumers of packaged food, high in salt, sugar, saturated fat and artificial sweeteners.
Consumers have until 21 July to submit their comments.
The Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA), is a coalition of civil society organisations advocating for equitable access to affordable, nutritious food in South Africa by building a more just food system is in favour of these warning labels.
Zukiswa Zimela, communications officer at the HEALA says current information on food packages can be difficult for consumers understand.
We would like the labels to be a little bit stronger. We need clarity in terms of what it means when they're talking about artificial sweeteners.Zukiswa Zimela, Communications officer - HEALA
The regulations also prohibit the marketing of unhealthy foods to children.Zukiswa Zimela, Communications officer - HEALA
Many of us don't understand the nutrition levels, and I think a lot us are leaning towards a more healthier lifestyle, and not knowing what we are eating is making it increasingly difficult.Zukiswa Zimela, Communications officer - HEALA
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
Meet Vusi, the man who cycled 3000km to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes
As of yet, Sindane has successfully been able to obtain 1500 pairs of shoes.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Dobbo says Stormers mission is to make Cape Town smile on Saturday
Coach Dobbie joined Stormers players, his wife, mom and his girlfriend to chat about life and Saturday's URC final.Read More
Top-performing private schools in South Africa (and how much they cost)
5 simple tips to prevent cholera
Clean water and good hygiene are important in preventing cholera.Read More
SA's Agapanthus Black Jack blooms as 'plant of the year' at Chelsea Flower Show
The Agapanthus Black Jack takes the top spot at an international flower show, after breeding duo takes 18 yrs to bring it to life.Read More
5 cheapest, most reliable new cars in South Africa
Looking for a budget run-around to get you from A to B? These are the cheapest, most reliable cars in SA.Read More
5 unusual psychiatric conditions (e.g. 'Alice in Wonderland Syndrome')
Including one where people believe they are dead...Read More
Consumer Ombud launches free app to lodge and track complaints
The Consumer Goods and Services Ombud has launched a mobile app to help consumers resolve their disputes.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 24 May 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More