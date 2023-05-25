Lotto results: Wednesday, 24 May 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 are:
Lotto: 11, 17, 21, 34, 44, 49 B: 15
Lotto Plus 1: 08, 09, 19, 22, 34, 38 B: 20
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 05, 06, 24, 29, 46 B: 43
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 24/05/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 24, 2023
#LOTTO: 11, 17, 21, 34, 44, 49#BONUS: 15
#LOTTOPLUS1: 08, 09, 19, 22, 34, 38#BONUS: 20#LOTTOPLUS2: 03, 05, 06, 24, 29, 46#BONUS: 43 pic.twitter.com/BNWYdG6jII
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (24/05/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 24, 2023
We have a jackpot winner of R2,408,859! pic.twitter.com/MQfjZWKNPs
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (24/05/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 24, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Q7EDnBumNt
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (24/05/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 24, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/XTHsIY5mQZ
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 24 May 2023
More from Lifestyle
5 unusual psychiatric conditions (e.g. 'Alice in Wonderland Syndrome')
Including one where people believe they are dead...Read More
Consumer Ombud launches free app to lodge and track complaints
The Consumer Goods and Services Ombud has launched a mobile app to help consumers resolve their disputes.Read More
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits
When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and shamed' in an annual report.Read More
Please hold: Why are we still slaves to call centres and hold muzak in 2023?
A survey by online insurance platform Naked reveals the time South Africans spend listening to those annoying recorded messages and bland music while on hold.Read More
Mashaba biography furore: 'Author was dishonest with publisher AND public'
What are the rules when it comes to a "paid for" biography? Bruce Whitfield talks to Fred Khumalo, author and Opinions Editor at City Press.Read More
[LISTEN] Join the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: first 1000 entries are FREE
The CEO of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, Clark Gardner chats about the race happening on 14 and 15 October.Read More
World’s oldest Homo sapiens footprint identified on SA's Cape south coast
The 153 000-year-old track was found in the Garden Route National Park, in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Town's Boulders Beach rated 1 of 50 'best beaches in the world'
Banana Boat, released its list of 'The World's 50 Best Beaches' and ranked Boulders Beach 40th.Read More
'Netflix and chill' with your own account, password-sharing ban expands globally
On Tuesday (23 May) Netflix expanded their password-sharing restriction to one household per account in over 100 countries.Read More
Simple tips to keep your pets warm this winter
If you're feeling cold, they are too!Read More