Rest in peace, Tina Turner (83)





Tina Turner has died at the age of 83.

The legendary singer was in Switzerland where she lived.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," read a statement on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family.

"Tina, we will miss you dearly."

May she rest in peace...