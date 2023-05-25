King Misuzulu rubbishes 'hurtful' claims of a rift between him and Buthelezi

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fatal 'chroming' trend popular among teens, sniffing aerosol cans for quick high Here's what you need to know about 'chroming' or 'huffing' which a 13-year-old girl from Australia died of recently. 25 May 2023 10:22 AM
Vodacom’s Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade Vodacom in Cape Town has been generating INSANE amounts of power for a decade. 25 May 2023 9:57 AM
City stonewalls Elsies River residents who built wall to stop criminals Salberau Neighbourhood Watch in Elsies River says crime in the area has tripled over the past month. 25 May 2023 9:46 AM
View all Local
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers. 23 May 2023 10:22 AM
Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities. 22 May 2023 5:34 PM
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
View all Politics
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
Please hold: Why are we still slaves to call centres and hold muzak in 2023? A survey by online insurance platform Naked reveals the time South Africans spend listening to those annoying recorded messages an... 24 May 2023 9:04 PM
Mashaba biography furore: 'Author was dishonest with publisher AND public' What are the rules when it comes to a "paid for" biography? Bruce Whitfield talks to Fred Khumalo, author and Opinions Editor at C... 24 May 2023 7:50 PM
View all Business
5 unusual psychiatric conditions (e.g. 'Alice in Wonderland Syndrome') Including one where people believe they are dead... 25 May 2023 10:16 AM
Consumer Ombud launches free app to lodge and track complaints The Consumer Goods and Services Ombud has launched a mobile app to help consumers resolve their disputes. 25 May 2023 9:10 AM
Lotto results: Wednesday, 24 May 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 25 May 2023 5:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada! The fast bowler has been breaking records since his debut in 2014. 25 May 2023 9:23 AM
Mamelodi Sundowns continue to revel in record Premiership title win Sundowns lifted the DStv Premiership trophy last week having secured the title with a record seven games remaining in the season. 24 May 2023 8:04 PM
A new home for WP Rugby? I know just the place, says journo Gasant Abarder 'This is an opportunity for Western Province to put its money where its mouth is and say rugby is for everybody, it's inclusive.' 24 May 2023 3:09 PM
View all Sport
Happy 84th birthday, Sir Ian McKellen (AKA Gandalf and Magneto) The English actor is famous for playing Gandalf in Lord of the Rings and much more. Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 May 2023 8:15 AM
Rest in peace, Tina Turner (83) The rock legend, who wowed audiences since the 1960s, has passed away. 25 May 2023 6:32 AM
Deborah Cox, Musiq Soulchild heading to Cape Town for one night only show The award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer, Deborah Cox, will headline the Magic Music Sessions in July. 24 May 2023 3:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them') The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals. 24 May 2023 1:16 PM
Adolf Hitler's birth house to be used for police human rights training The Austrian government has finally decided what to do with the house where dictator Adolf Hitler was born. 24 May 2023 9:11 AM
Police begin new search for Madeleine McCann in Portuguese reservoir Many years after her disappearance in 2007, police are set to begin a new search for Madeleine McCann in a Portuguese reservoir. 23 May 2023 9:34 AM
View all World
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
Mandy Wiener: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Funeral cover ads don't appeal to everyone but this one is 'heart-wrenching' Clientèle's funeral plan campaign is the advertising "hero" pick of the week for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery. 23 May 2023 9:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

King Misuzulu rubbishes 'hurtful' claims of a rift between him and Buthelezi

25 May 2023 7:03 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Misuzulu Kazwelithini

Speculations that the Zulu monarch and his traditional prime minister were failing to see eye to eye began after the Ingonyama Trust board changed, but the king maintained that he and Buthelezi have a healthy relationship.

DURBAN - Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has noted attempts to destroy his relationship with his traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

This came after speculation that there is a rift between the king and Buthelezi as they no longer saw eye to eye on some issues.

The claims began after the Ingonyama Trust board - which the king is the sole custodian of - was changed.

But the king disputed the allegations, saying he was still enjoying a healthy relationship with Buthelezi and needed him by his side.

READ MORE:

The Zulu monarch said there are some who were attempting to create divisions within the royal family.

The king denied that the changes of the Ingonyama Trust Board destroyed his relationship with Buthelezi.

"It is hurtful to hear such allegations, I wish those behind this could stop, because this, too, is affecting the prince, that he and I don't see eye to eye."

He said regardless of the rumours, he and the Buthelezi are still family.

“He is my grandfather by blood, so I am urging those behind this to stop because I have never caused chaos for anyone's family."

Early in May, Buthelezi announced that the monarch would not make any changes to the Ingonyama Trust board, which holds over two million hectors of land.

But the king went ahead with the changes.


This article first appeared on EWN : King Misuzulu rubbishes 'hurtful' claims of a rift between him and Buthelezi




25 May 2023 7:03 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Misuzulu Kazwelithini

More from Local

boule13/123rf

Fatal 'chroming' trend popular among teens, sniffing aerosol cans for quick high

25 May 2023 10:22 AM

Here's what you need to know about 'chroming' or 'huffing' which a 13-year-old girl from Australia died of recently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Vodacom’s Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade

25 May 2023 9:57 AM

Vodacom in Cape Town has been generating INSANE amounts of power for a decade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City stonewalls Elsies River residents who built wall to stop criminals

25 May 2023 9:46 AM

Salberau Neighbourhood Watch in Elsies River says crime in the area has tripled over the past month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ryanking999/123rf.com

Please hold: Why are we still slaves to call centres and hold muzak in 2023?

24 May 2023 9:04 PM

A survey by online insurance platform Naked reveals the time South Africans spend listening to those annoying recorded messages and bland music while on hold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Mashaba biography furore: 'Author was dishonest with publisher AND public'

24 May 2023 7:50 PM

What are the rules when it comes to a "paid for" biography? Bruce Whitfield talks to Fred Khumalo, author and Opinions Editor at City Press.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Consumers could see an interest rate hike of 50 basis points in the future, owed to among other issues a perpetually weakening rand. Picture: Pexels

Inflation eases, but is it enough to spare us a 50 basis point rate hike?

24 May 2023 7:15 PM

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8% in April from 7.1% in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: School children enjoying a hot meal in a village near Santa Lucia, KZN. © bumbledee/123rf.com

School Nutrition Programme: ‘There is still a problem of quality & quantity'

24 May 2023 5:36 PM

A study conducted by the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA) and the Food Evolution Research Laboratory (FERL) looked at the feeding programme from the children's perspective.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CPT gallery seeks next Rembrandt, artists urged to enter R150k portrait comp

24 May 2023 2:24 PM

The competition is modelled after the BP Portrait Award – an annual event hosted by the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A member of the SAHRC inspects a water treatment plant in Hammanskraal on 30 November 2020. Picture: @SAHRCommission/Twitter

Cholera in SA: A symptom of 2 decades of continued sewage pollution and neglect

24 May 2023 2:19 PM

Prof Anja du Plessis speaks about the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal that has lead to at least 15 deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Hammanskraal has not had clean, running water in years. Picture: Pixabay

The Midday Report Express: Tshwane cholera death toll rises to 17

24 May 2023 2:02 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rest in peace, Tina Turner (83)

Entertainment

Mandy Wiener: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba

Opinion

Lotto results: Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Lifestyle

Vodacom’s Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade

Local Business

EWN Highlights

SRC leaders vow to continue with protests until NSFAS demands are met

25 May 2023 12:54 PM

Africa Day: 60 years of OAU, Africa still lacks integration and prosperity

25 May 2023 12:43 PM

Cold and wet weather forecast for Western Cape

25 May 2023 12:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA