Happy 84th birthday, Sir Ian McKellen (AKA Gandalf and Magneto)
Sir Ian Murray McKellen is an English actor who turns 84 years old today.
With a career spanning over six decades, he is popular for his on-screen roles such as Magneto in X-Men and Gandalf in Lord of the Rings.
McKellen is also a thespian, taking the stage in genres ranging from Shakespearean dramas and modern theatre to popular fantasy and science fiction.
Apart from his on-screen success, McKellen is a gay rights activist.
In 1979, McKellen was ordained 'Commander of the Order of the British Empire', knighted in 1991, and named the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH) in 2007.
What a legend, just like his roles in these on-screen moments:
1) Titular King in Richard III (1995)
2) James Whale in Gods and Monsters (1998)
3) Magneto in the X-Men films
4) Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003)
5) The Hobbit (2012-2014)
Here's to the magic that's 84!
