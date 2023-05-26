



Yes! Lauryn Hill is 48 years old today.

If you're a fan of the soulful singer-songwriter, actress, rapper and record producer (what can't she do, right), then you'll know that she's often regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time and one of the most influential musicians of her generation.

The singer's soulful voice propelled her to the top of the hip-hop and rhythm-and-blues charts at the end of the 20th century.

Start your day with some of Hill's most iconic songs...

1) Doo-Wop (That Thing)

2) So Much Things To Say

3) Everything is everything

4) Can’t take my eyes off you

5) Ready or not by The Fugees

6) Killing me softly by The Fugees

Here's to a wholesome 48th year around the sun!

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy birthday to the soulful singer, Lauryn Hill