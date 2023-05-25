Vodacom’s Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade
Lester Kiewit speaks with Carol Hall, Managing Executive for Vodacom Western Cape Region.
Long before we were battling with stage six loadshedding and threats of worse, Vodacom’s Cape Town building took the leap into using solar.
Anyone driving along the N1 past Century City in the last decade would have noticed that the Vodacom office’s entire roof is covered with solar panels.
The building boasts more than 2000 panels and generates the bulk of its power.
Over the last ten years, the building has generated roughly 7-gigawatt hours of renewable energy.
... you probably could look at sustaining about 1000 medium size households for the same period.Carol Hall, Managing Executive - Vodacom Western Cape Region
We're at Century City in Cape Town unveiling the largest array of solar panels on a single building in Africa - pic.twitter.com/XpF7YMWXUW' Vodacom (@Vodacom) March 5, 2013
At the time when they installed this system, the battery storage available was not sufficient.
Vodacom is looking into replacing some of the panels and installing a battery support system.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/alternative-blue-cell-clean-eco-21581/
