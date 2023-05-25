Fatal 'chroming' trend popular among teens, sniffing aerosol cans for quick high





DISCLAIMER: This article covers content about drug use and abuse which might be triggering for some.

What's chroming?

It's the latest 'drug' trend which is reportedly becoming increasingly popular amongst teens.

It involves inhaling, huffing, bagging, sniffing or spraying toxic chemicals directly into the mouth or nose to 'get high' without using hard drugs.

Most substances used for chroming contain nitrous oxide which is commonly known as, 'laughing gas.'

Typical substances inhaled include aerosol cans, paint, solvent, permanent markers, nail polish remover, hairspray, deodorants, lighter fluid, glue, cleaning products, nitrous oxide or petrol - resulting in a short-term 'high', slowing down brain activity in the central nervous system.

In 2021, the Times reported that young Americans were being exposed to these practices online.

On TikTok, users of inhalants post videos under the hashtag 'Whiptok' — referring to the term 'whippit' — with clips that have racked up more than 412.6 million views.

What are the effects of chroming?

Side effects might include slurred speech, dizziness, hallucinations, euphoria, nausea, vomiting and disorientation which might be similar to the effects of alcohol intoxication.

Long-term side effects may include heart attacks, seizures, suffocation, a coma, choking, fatality and can permanently damage the brain, heart, lungs, liver and kidneys.

Chroming can be lethal

An Australian girl, Esra Haynes (13) went into cardiac arrest and sustained irreparable brain damage after chroming with a friend at a sleepover. She spent more than a week in the hospital before she died.

Another case of chroming has left a man paralysed.

If you know of someone who needs help with chroming or any other substance addiction, call the City of Cape Town’s 24/7 toll-free alcohol and drug helpline on 0800 4357 4 8.

Or call the South African National Council of Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SANCA) on 0800 220 250 or visit a SANCA office near you.

This article first appeared on KFM : Fatal 'chroming' trend popular among teens, sniffing aerosol cans for quick high