City stonewalls Elsies River residents who built wall to stop criminals
Lester Kiewit speaks to Gail Swanepoel, spokesperson for the Salberau Neighbourhood Watch in Elsies River.
- Residents in Salerau, Elsies River used their own resources to build a 2.3-metre wall in a bid to curb rampant crime in the area
- The City of Cape Town has declared the wall an illegal structure and ordered it be demolished
Neighbourhood crime fighters in Elsies River say they're growing frustrated at the City of Cape Town's failure to support their efforts to reduce crime in the area.
Earlier this year, local residents in Salberau raised funds to build an 'anti-crime' wall, to keep criminals from using the area as a hunting ground.
But the City of Cape Town declared the structure illegal and ordered it to be torn down.
Gail Swanepoel is the spokesperson for Salberau Neighbourhood Watch.
She tells CapeTalk that at a recent meeting, the City of Cape Town advised the Neighbourhood Watch to apply to rent the piece of land on which the wall was built.
They said to us that it belongs to the Department of Housing.Gail Swanepoel, Spokesperson - Salberau Neighbourhood Watch
However, following the meeting, Swanepoel maintains that they were advised by the Property and Management Department that, in fact, the land was owned by the Parks and Recreation Department.
He said to us we would be wasting our money because they [Dept of Housing] are not going to approve [the application] because the land does not belong to them.Gail Swanepoel, Spokesperson - Salberau Neighbourhood Watch
Swanepoel says they have heard nothing from the City since March.
The only thing they are doing is sending out a patrol vehicle to check there are no further developments on the wall.Gail Swanepoel, Spokesperson - Salberau Neighbourhood Watch
According to Swanepoel, the rolling blackouts experienced by South Africans are increasing crime in the area.
It's making our lives miserable.Gail Swanepoel, Spokesperson - Salberau Neighbourhood Watch
In the past month, the crime rate in our area has tripled.Gail Swanepoel, Spokesperson - Salberau Neighbourhood Watch
The wall, which is still standing - albeit incomplete, is located where Southern Cross Street connects to Balvenie Avenue, linking the area to the Epping Forest.
According to residents, criminals use the area as an escape route and hiding spot, where they can easily target residents.
These monsters use this passage to get away... we had multiple incidents of robberies and house break-ins because that wall is incomplete.Gail Swanepoel, Spokesperson - Salberau Neighbourhood Watch
