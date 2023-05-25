Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada!

25 May 2023 9:23 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Kagiso Rabada

The fast bowler has been breaking records since his debut in 2014.

Professional cricketer Kagiso Rabada celebrates his 28th birthday today!

The Johannesburg-born Protea player has made a name for himself as a fierce right-arm fast bowler.

He made his international debut in 2014 and topped both the ICC ODI bowler rankings and the ICC Test bowler rankings in January 2018.

By mid-2018 he became the youngest bowler to take 150 wickets in Tests at just 23 years old.

Dubbed the 'Best Young Player in the World' by Wisden, Radaba played for a number of local teams before moving on to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Last year, the cricketer was bought in a major auction by the Punjab Kings for $1.2 million (just over R20 million).

By April 2023, he took his 100th IPL wicket, becoming the fastest bowler to reach this milestone.

Happy birthday, KG!


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada!




