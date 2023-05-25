Yellow Level 3 Warning: Trees, rocks on roads due to heavy rains in Cape Town





There have been reports of rocks on the road in Hout Bay this morning (Thursday) says the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Management Team.

Image: © studio2013/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Management teams say they've received a Yellow Level 3 Warning for Disruptive Rain from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) this morning (Thursday).

It adds that, so far, no serious flooding reports have been received, although reports of some flooding have been reported in Bonteheuwel, Auckland Street in Parden Eiland, Epping and Robert Sobuke and Stellenbosch Arterial.

We've received report of rocks on Victoria Road, direction Hout Bay and of a tree on the road on the R44 and Broadway, Maccassar. Sonica Lategan, Disaster Management - City of Cape Town

Our roads and storm-water teams have been activated to unblock the roadways. Sonica Lategan, Disaster Management - City of Cape Town

Assessments will be completed in informal settlement areas. Sonica Lategan, Disaster Management - City of Cape Town

The wet weather is forecast to continue into the weekend.

