Top-performing private schools in South Africa (and how much they cost)
While private schools are often associated with a hefty price tag, is the quality of education worth it?
The Money Minute with Lennox Wasara looks at the country’s top-performing private schools and just how much they cost.
Private schools have smaller class sizes and provide individual attention and access to highly qualified teachers due to their increased funding.
This formula seems to be working as the IEB reported a 98.42% pass rate among its 2022 matriculating class – in contrast to the Department of Education’s 80.1%.
A lot of people believe that education is a human right. When people have access to education they can contribute and participate in society.Lennox Wasara
According to BusinessTech’s latest analysis, parents appear to be getting more bang for their buck.
Looking at all private schools with a price tag of over R100 000 a year and how they performed academically, these are the top 10 performing schools:
1) Rodean School for Girls, R191 181 – 4.64 distinctions per learner
2) St Cyprian’s School, R148 900 – 3.9 distinctions per learner
3) King David Linksfield, R174 360 – 3.8 distinctions per learner
4) Somerest College, R141 300 – 3.8 distinctions per learner
5) Herzilla High School, R148 800, 3.7 distinctions per learner
6) Durban Girls’ College, R140 800 – 3.7 distinctions per learner
7) SAHETI, R159 115 – 3.6 distinctions per learner
8) St Mary’s Waverly, R176 640 – 3.58 distinctions per learner
9) Crawford College Sandton, R178 000 – 3.48 distinctions per learner
10) St Andrew’s Senderwood, R161 095 – 3.26 distinctions per learner
Listen to the discussion below:
