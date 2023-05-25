5 simple tips to prevent cholera
As South Africa is currently experiencing a cholera outbreak in Hammanskral area of Tshwane, Gauteng, it is important to know how you can protect yourself from infection.
In case you didn’t know, cholera is a severe diarrhoeal infection caused by the ingestion of contaminated water and even food.
People generally become sick 12 to 48 hours after exposure.
Some of the symptoms include diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever.
Here are five basic cholera prevention steps that you can take to protect yourself:
Be sure to drink and use safe water
Use bottled water with unbroken seals to brush your teeth, wash and prepare food, and make ice or beverages.
If bottled water is not available, use water that has been properly boiled, chlorinated or filtered using a filter that removes bacteria.
Wash your hands often
Wash your hands repeatedly with soap and safe water before, during and after preparing food as well as before and after eating or feeding your children.
You should also wash your hands after using the toilet, cleaning your child’s bottoms and after taking care of someone who has diarrhea.
If you don’t have access to water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Use toilets
Make use of toilets or safely managed sanitation facilities to get rid of faeces, this includes the disposal of your children’s poop.
Wash your hands with soap and safe water after using the bathroom.
Boil it, cook it, peel it, or leave it
Be sure to cook food well, keep it covered, eat it hot and peel fruits and vegetables.
Eat food that has been thoroughly cooked while it is still hot and steaming, especially shellfish.
Avoid raw vegetables and fruits that cannot be peeled.
Clean up safely
Thoroughly clean your food preparation stations and kitchenware with soap and treated water, and let it dry completely before reusing.
Bathe and wash your clothes or diapers 30 meters away from any drinking water sources.
Clean and disinfect toilets and surfaces contaminated with poop – clean the surface with a soap solution then disinfect with a solution of one part household bleach to nine parts safe water.
When you are finished cleaning, safely dispose of the soapy water and dirty rags. After cleaning and disinfecting, wash your hands again with soap and safe water.
This article first appeared on 947 : 5 simple tips to prevent cholera
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/corona-hand-washing-virus-covid-19-5069862/
