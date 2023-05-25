[WATCH] Coach Dobbo says Stormers mission is to make Cape Town smile on Saturday
Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs speak to Stormers Coach, John Dobson (coach Dobbo), Amy Kitshoff (wife of Steven Kitshoff), Vanessa Roos (Evan Roos's mom) and Verna-Lee Arries (girlfriend of Manie Libbok) about life and the URC final against Munster on Saturday (27 May).
Watch below.
Yes, the Kfm studio was full of Stormers ghees this morning!
Kitshoff's wife Amy says the magic of the team is that they're 'very close', they respect Dobbo and don't want to 'disappoint' him.
Coach Dobbo says he encourages three things:
1) Having fun.
2) Living up to their mission which is to 'make Cape Town smile'.
3) Feeling a sense of belonging, safety, security, open communication and vulnerability.
On the strategy for the upcoming game on Saturday, Dobbo explains...
It's quite a personal one. They're going to try and get under our skins. We have to be very cold-blooded with this one. They're going to try and get us to provoke us and get penalties. There's a lot of emotion invested in this game.John Dobson, Coach - DHL Stormers
As Darren says, "The comradery and closeness of the team is not only behind their success but felt with their family members in studio too."
Here's to a historic win for our boys in blue on Saturday!
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Coach Dobbo says Stormers mission is to make Cape Town smile on Saturday
Source : Kfm Mornings, social media engagement team
