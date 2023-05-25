Western Cape’s only parrot auction is back: Here's what you need to know
Clarence Ford interviews Guy van Zyl, National Chairman of the Parrot Breeders Association of Southern Africa.
Overberg Parrot Club's 2nd annual auction is back – this Saturday (27 May) – just outside of Rawsonville.
For all bird lovers, this is the perfect opportunity to see a display of over 100 parrots on auction to the public.
Contrary to popular belief, Van Zyl says that parrots are 'only as foul mouth as the environment its in'.
Because of their intelligence, he says that the care they receive is critical.
While there are species of parrots that don't require as much attention, there are some that require not only attention, but entertainment.
He adds that parrots are a life-long commitment as some can live up to 80-years-old.
RELATED: Saving the critically endangered Cape parrot
When it comes to breeding, there are two aspects to take into consideration – the first being breeding for the pet market and secondly, breeding to keep the genetics alive, which Van Zyl partakes in.
Van Zyl adds the question of whether to shop for adopt comes down to the seller's reputation, which is regulated through a national body.
Potential buyers are welcome to view the parrots on Saturday from 7am and the auction will start at 10am.
Parrot breeders are assisting in retaining and looking after parrots in the natural environment.Guy van Zyl, National Chairman – Parrot Breeders Association of Southern Africa
You gotta keep in mind that you're gonna have a three/four-year-old child in your house for the next 60, 70, 80 years.Guy van Zyl, National Chairman – Parrot Breeders Association of Southern Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_194464256_african-grey-parrot-close-up-bokeh-blur-background-looking-from-the-left.html
