Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists'





Lester Kiewit speaks to UK Correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

German authorities conducted searches into homes of climate activists thought to belong to or back the Last Generation environmental group.

This organisation has reportedly been deemed a 'criminal croup' as they have disrupted traffic in German cities and performed other stunts to raise awareness around climate change.

They have not, I believe, arrested anyone at this stage. But they are questioning some climate campaigners. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The chancellor of Germany has condemned this groups campaign as being ‘crazy’ according to Gilchrist.

There have been some mixed responses to the group and whether or not they should be deemed a criminal organisation.

It is a bit like the old freedom fighter versus terrorist debate isn’t it. That if the ends justify the means, if the future of the planet… depended on it, is it okay to do what they do? Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Picture: Filmbetrachter from Pixabay

I think we get the idea that there is a limit, there is a line to be drawn, it is just a question on where you draw it. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

