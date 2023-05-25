Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
MPC increases repo rate to 8.25% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago cited elevated inflation and a weak rand as some of the reasons for the decis... 25 May 2023 3:41 PM
'It is ripe at the moment in the black market': Solar panel theft is on the rise As more homes are installing solar panels, solar panel theft is apparently becoming a real issue. 25 May 2023 3:29 PM
Western Cape’s only parrot auction is back: Here's what you need to know Potential buyers are welcome to view the parrots on Saturday from 7am and the auction will start at 10am. 25 May 2023 3:17 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality All the news you need to know. 25 May 2023 1:54 PM
Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists' German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters. 25 May 2023 12:57 PM
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers. 23 May 2023 10:22 AM
View all Politics
Vodacom’s Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade Vodacom in Cape Town has been generating INSANE amounts of power for a decade. 25 May 2023 9:57 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
Please hold: Why are we still slaves to call centres and hold muzak in 2023? A survey by online insurance platform Naked reveals the time South Africans spend listening to those annoying recorded messages an... 24 May 2023 9:04 PM
View all Business
Have your say! Comment on proposed front warning labels on unhealthy foods Health Dept gazetted draft regulations relating to labelling on food packaging in January 2023, now available for public comment.... 25 May 2023 3:32 PM
Meet Vusi, the man who cycled 3000km to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes As of yet, Sindane has successfully been able to obtain 1500 pairs of shoes. 25 May 2023 3:15 PM
[WATCH] Coach Dobbo says Stormers mission is to make Cape Town smile on Saturday Coach Dobbie joined Stormers players, his wife, mom and his girlfriend to chat about life and Saturday's URC final. 25 May 2023 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada! The fast bowler has been breaking records since his debut in 2014. 25 May 2023 9:23 AM
Mamelodi Sundowns continue to revel in record Premiership title win Sundowns lifted the DStv Premiership trophy last week having secured the title with a record seven games remaining in the season. 24 May 2023 8:04 PM
A new home for WP Rugby? I know just the place, says journo Gasant Abarder 'This is an opportunity for Western Province to put its money where its mouth is and say rugby is for everybody, it's inclusive.' 24 May 2023 3:09 PM
View all Sport
Say cheese! Ndlovu Youth Choir is all smiles with George Clooney Yes, we're swooning too! 25 May 2023 11:50 AM
Happy 84th birthday, Sir Ian McKellen (AKA Gandalf and Magneto) The English actor is famous for playing Gandalf in Lord of the Rings and much more. Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 May 2023 8:15 AM
Rest in peace, Tina Turner (83) The rock legend, who wowed audiences since the 1960s, has passed away. 25 May 2023 6:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Scientists discover reason this Scottish woman never feels ANY physical pain A woman has lived her life without pain, and this could lead to incredible medical developments. 25 May 2023 11:02 AM
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them') The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals. 24 May 2023 1:16 PM
Adolf Hitler's birth house to be used for police human rights training The Austrian government has finally decided what to do with the house where dictator Adolf Hitler was born. 24 May 2023 9:11 AM
View all World
60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
Mandy Wiener: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists'

25 May 2023 12:57 PM
by Keely Goodall
German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters.

Lester Kiewit speaks to UK Correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

German authorities conducted searches into homes of climate activists thought to belong to or back the Last Generation environmental group.

This organisation has reportedly been deemed a 'criminal croup' as they have disrupted traffic in German cities and performed other stunts to raise awareness around climate change.

They have not, I believe, arrested anyone at this stage. But they are questioning some climate campaigners.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The chancellor of Germany has condemned this groups campaign as being ‘crazy’ according to Gilchrist.

There have been some mixed responses to the group and whether or not they should be deemed a criminal organisation.

It is a bit like the old freedom fighter versus terrorist debate isn’t it. That if the ends justify the means, if the future of the planet… depended on it, is it okay to do what they do?

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Picture: Filmbetrachter from Pixabay
Picture: Filmbetrachter from Pixabay

I think we get the idea that there is a limit, there is a line to be drawn, it is just a question on where you draw it.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.




More from World

Picture: Chokniti Khongchum from Pixabay

Scientists discover reason this Scottish woman never feels ANY physical pain

25 May 2023 11:02 AM

A woman has lived her life without pain, and this could lead to incredible medical developments.

Picture: Sam Miri on Pexels

Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them')

24 May 2023 1:16 PM

The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals.

Adolf Hitler's birth house to be used for police human rights training

24 May 2023 9:11 AM

The Austrian government has finally decided what to do with the house where dictator Adolf Hitler was born.

Image: screengrab from @officialfindmadeleine Instagram page Post date: 03 May 2023

Police begin new search for Madeleine McCann in Portuguese reservoir

23 May 2023 9:34 AM

Many years after her disappearance in 2007, police are set to begin a new search for Madeleine McCann in a Portuguese reservoir.

Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition

22 May 2023 2:20 PM

The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability.

FILE: Cuscatlan Stadium. Picture: JMRAFFi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

At least 12 people dead after crowd crush at El Salvador stadium

22 May 2023 11:57 AM

At least 12 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a crowd crush at a football game in El Salvador.

Picture: Luis X from Pixabay

Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate

22 May 2023 9:55 AM

Argentina is facing extreme inflation, and Argentines are finding creative ways to cope with day-to-day living.

FILE: St Edward's Crown, and the sovereign's orb, sceptres and ring. First colour photograph ever published of the regalia. Picture: United Kingdom Government, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA

19 May 2023 1:24 PM

South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned.

Deadly Floods In Italy

[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives

19 May 2023 12:04 PM

The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power.

Picture: Michael Pewny from Pixabay

New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture

18 May 2023 2:00 PM

New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink.

More from Politics

A man fills a container with water from a tank in an informal settlement in Hammanskraal on 23 May 2023. An outbreak of cholera has killed at least 17 people near South Africa's capital of Pretoria, as city officials urged residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas not to drink from the tap, adding water tankers were being supplied. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality

25 May 2023 1:54 PM

All the news you need to know.

© franckito/123rf.com

Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions

23 May 2023 10:22 AM

Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

HelenOnline/Wikimedia Commons

Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry

22 May 2023 5:34 PM

Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses residents during a presidential imbizo in Paarl, in the Western Cape on 19 May 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics

22 May 2023 2:47 PM

The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images.

FILE: Residents chase off the Tshwane mayor in hammanskraal. Picture: screenshot @ewnreporter/twitter

The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera

22 May 2023 2:17 PM

All the news you need to know.

An artist's impression of the new R4 billion mixed-use space at the River Club. Picture: https://theriverclubct.co.za/gallery/

Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development

19 May 2023 7:12 PM

The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club.

aruba2000/123rf

Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%

19 May 2023 2:56 PM

Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences.

Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered demonstrators to march to Eskom's headquarters on 2 February 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid

18 May 2023 4:06 PM

Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below:

EFF leader Julius Malema with EFF members during the party's national shutdown in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius

18 May 2023 3:26 PM

Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history?

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Gordhan is 'shooting the messenger' with De Ruyter comments - DA's Kevin Mileham

18 May 2023 10:18 AM

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had some strong words to say about Andre de Ruyter after the release of his book.

Trending

MPC increases repo rate to 8.25%

Business Local

Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people'

Opinion

Rest in peace, Tina Turner (83)

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Motion tabled for statue of late King Zwelithini to be put up in KZN legislature

25 May 2023 6:53 PM

Ekurhuleni Finance MMC Dunga allocates R2.8bn to waste management

25 May 2023 6:11 PM

Parly committee clears Frolick of state capture allegations

25 May 2023 5:59 PM

