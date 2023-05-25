Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Whitey Basson spells out what could lead to 'downfall' of Shoprite over time

25 May 2023 8:05 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield
Franschhoek Literary Festival
Whitey Basson
markus jooste
food retailers

Former CEO Whitey Basson, the 'Shoprite king', talks about the problem with non-executive boards in SA, his instincts about Markus Jooste, what makes a great retailer and more.

Bruce Whitfield chaired an entertaining discussion with Whitey Basson at the Franschhoek Literary Festival.

  • Whitey Basson grew Shoprite from eight small stores into the largest retailer in Africa, and the 35th largest retailer in the world

- The legendary former retail boss shared his business insights with Bruce Whitfield at the Franschhoek Literary Festival

Former Shoprite CEO James Wellwood Whitey Basson. Picture: Shopriteholdings.co.za
Former Shoprite CEO James Wellwood Whitey Basson. Picture: Shopriteholdings.co.za

Legendary business figure Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over almost 40 years.

He decided to retire in 2016, bringing to a close a wildly successful stint at the helm of Africa’s largest retailer.

'Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King', Basson's (authorised) biography was published in November last year.

RELATED: Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities

Basson shared his business insights with Bruce Whitfield during an entertaining discussion at the Franschhoek Literary Festival.

On what makes great retail:

It involves a hell of a lot of humdrum work, long hours of hard work... Actually every day you lose a bit of your brainpower, so you have to pump it up with reading, etcetera.

Whitey Basson

Then, if you can get a combination of professional people who enjoy the humdrum of being a retailer, that is what is required to make a team.

Whitey Basson

On Shoprite's decision to withdraw from some African markets:

They shouldn't use Africa as an excuse... that this where they lose money. That is not factually correct.

Whitey Basson

On the role of non-executive boards and the future of Shoprite:

If you look at the management of Shoprite right now, they're fantastic guys...

Whitey Basson

My worry about Shoprite right now is that there's this fantastic executive management, and then a board that's very much like the Wallmart board... That means that they don't know what I mean!

Whitey Basson

The boards in South Africa, the non-executive boards, really are not related to their business... you saw that in Steinhoff... and that can be the downfall of Shoprite over a period of time.

Whitey Basson

On his instincts about disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste:

I really didn't know anything about Markus Jooste's wheelings and dealings. I disliked the fact that he was extravagant on himself - I could never work out if it was his own money or his company's money.

Whitey Basson

I think he has an air about him... If he has a yacht on the Med, then his yacht is bigger than anybody else's yacht. I could never see that he was a guy capable of running the empire that he was controlling...

Whitey Basson

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the complete discussion with Whitey Basson




