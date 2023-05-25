Whitey Basson spells out what could lead to 'downfall' of Shoprite over time





Bruce Whitfield chaired an entertaining discussion with Whitey Basson at the Franschhoek Literary Festival.

Whitey Basson grew Shoprite from eight small stores into the largest retailer in Africa, and the 35th largest retailer in the world

- The legendary former retail boss shared his business insights with Bruce Whitfield at the Franschhoek Literary Festival

Former Shoprite CEO James Wellwood Whitey Basson. Picture: Shopriteholdings.co.za

Legendary business figure Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over almost 40 years.

He decided to retire in 2016, bringing to a close a wildly successful stint at the helm of Africa’s largest retailer.

'Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King', Basson's (authorised) biography was published in November last year.

Basson shared his business insights with Bruce Whitfield during an entertaining discussion at the Franschhoek Literary Festival.

On what makes great retail:

It involves a hell of a lot of humdrum work, long hours of hard work... Actually every day you lose a bit of your brainpower, so you have to pump it up with reading, etcetera. Whitey Basson

Then, if you can get a combination of professional people who enjoy the humdrum of being a retailer, that is what is required to make a team. Whitey Basson

On Shoprite's decision to withdraw from some African markets:

They shouldn't use Africa as an excuse... that this where they lose money. That is not factually correct. Whitey Basson

On the role of non-executive boards and the future of Shoprite:

If you look at the management of Shoprite right now, they're fantastic guys... Whitey Basson

My worry about Shoprite right now is that there's this fantastic executive management, and then a board that's very much like the Wallmart board... That means that they don't know what I mean! Whitey Basson

The boards in South Africa, the non-executive boards, really are not related to their business... you saw that in Steinhoff... and that can be the downfall of Shoprite over a period of time. Whitey Basson

On his instincts about disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste:

I really didn't know anything about Markus Jooste's wheelings and dealings. I disliked the fact that he was extravagant on himself - I could never work out if it was his own money or his company's money. Whitey Basson

I think he has an air about him... If he has a yacht on the Med, then his yacht is bigger than anybody else's yacht. I could never see that he was a guy capable of running the empire that he was controlling... Whitey Basson

