'It is ripe at the moment in the black market': Solar panel theft is on the rise

Given the extent of our energy crisis, solar panels are in high demand.

As many of them are out in plain sight and relatively easily accessible and easy to remove, they are becoming a prime target for thieves.

You do not need to be an expert [to remove them]. Even if they do damage the panels, like anything they will get away with the bulk of it. Rodney Taylor, Managing Director - Guardian Eye

According to Taylor, while there are no actual statistics out on this type of crime, it is becoming more common.

It is becoming more and more of a relevant problem with the insurance industry. Rodney Taylor, Managing Director - Guardian Eye

The panels are high value… there is high demand for it. Rodney Taylor, Managing Director - Guardian Eye

He says that criminals will either strip the solar panels of their valuable parts, such as copper, to sell, or to sell the panels as they are.

He adds that solar panels do not have serial numbers or identification numbers that would enable someone to see that they are stolen.

It is ripe at the moment in the black market. Rodney Taylor, Managing Director - Guardian Eye

Picture: ©barmalini/123rf

However, he says that Guardian Eye has been working on an analytical platform that can monitor assets, including your solar panels.

This platform would use sensors to detect if anyone is tampering with or moving your solar panels, or even if there is a change in temperature.

It will also have small cameras that can ensure that it is not just wildlife triggering a change.

Once an alert has been sent, they can see what is happening, track where the solar panel is going and contact the relevant people to flag what is happening.

