GOAT Bruce Fordyce shares advice ahead of the Comrades: ‘Finish like a pro’

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Whitey Basson spells out what could lead to 'downfall' of Shoprite over time Former CEO Whitey Basson, the 'Shoprite king', talks about the problem with non-executive boards in SA, his instincts about Markus... 25 May 2023 8:05 PM
Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009 Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday. 25 May 2023 7:25 PM
Tshwane Mayor on cholera outbreak: 'We're at the end of a long line of failure' The number of cholera deaths increases to 21. 25 May 2023 6:13 PM
View all Local
Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June. 25 May 2023 6:09 PM
The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality All the news you need to know. 25 May 2023 1:54 PM
Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists' German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters. 25 May 2023 12:57 PM
View all Politics
How to RAISE the bar at company conferences and not drive employees to drink Many company conferences turn out to be 'rubbish'. Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland thinks it's high time the mindset chang... 25 May 2023 8:12 PM
MPC increases repo rate to 8.25% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago cited elevated inflation and a weak rand as some of the reasons for the decis... 25 May 2023 3:41 PM
Vodacom’s Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade Vodacom in Cape Town has been generating INSANE amounts of power for a decade. 25 May 2023 9:57 AM
View all Business
Does essence of a person live on beyond physical death? Ethics prof weighs in Does an afterlife exist? 25 May 2023 4:17 PM
GOAT Bruce Fordyce shares advice ahead of the Comrades: ‘Finish like a pro’ The Comrades Marathon kicks off in Pietermaritzburg on 11 June. 25 May 2023 4:06 PM
Have your say! Comment on proposed front warning labels on unhealthy foods Health Dept gazetted draft regulations relating to labelling on food packaging in January 2023, now available for public comment.... 25 May 2023 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Coach Dobbo says Stormers mission is to make Cape Town smile on Saturday Coach Dobbie joined Stormers players, his wife, mom and his girlfriend to chat about life and Saturday's URC final. 25 May 2023 2:12 PM
Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada! The fast bowler has been breaking records since his debut in 2014. 25 May 2023 9:23 AM
Mamelodi Sundowns continue to revel in record Premiership title win Sundowns lifted the DStv Premiership trophy last week having secured the title with a record seven games remaining in the season. 24 May 2023 8:04 PM
View all Sport
'We really don't know who is behind the mask' - Masked Singer SA panelist The Masked Singer South Africa will premiere on SABC 3 on 3 June at 6.30pm and the detectives tell us how it all works. 25 May 2023 6:33 PM
Say cheese! Ndlovu Youth Choir is all smiles with George Clooney Yes, we're swooning too! 25 May 2023 11:50 AM
Happy 84th birthday, Sir Ian McKellen (AKA Gandalf and Magneto) The English actor is famous for playing Gandalf in Lord of the Rings and much more. Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 May 2023 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Scientists discover reason this Scottish woman never feels ANY physical pain A woman has lived her life without pain, and this could lead to incredible medical developments. 25 May 2023 11:02 AM
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them') The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals. 24 May 2023 1:16 PM
Adolf Hitler's birth house to be used for police human rights training The Austrian government has finally decided what to do with the house where dictator Adolf Hitler was born. 24 May 2023 9:11 AM
View all World
60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
Mandy Wiener: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

GOAT Bruce Fordyce shares advice ahead of the Comrades: ‘Finish like a pro’

25 May 2023 4:06 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Comrades Marathon
Bruce Fordyce

The Comrades Marathon kicks off in Pietermaritzburg on 11 June.

John Perlman speaks to 9-time Comrades winner and founder of Park Run, Bruce Fordyce ahead of this year’s marathon

Planning to take on the Comrades Marathon next month?

Fordyce shares his advice on the lead up to the race:

· Enjoy the experience as much as possible, it is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

· Start like a coward a finish like a hero.

· Inevitably, your times will improve.

The person you are today is not the person you are going to be on 12 June, you will have been changed forever and you will know that there is nothing you can’t do if you don’t set your mind to it.

Bruce Fordyce, 9 times Comrades winner

If you are feeling a little under the weather a week before the race, It is nothing to worry about, says Fordyce.

Anyone who gets sick now, you be too hassled by it, just relax, recover, take the warning from your body that you needed a little rest.

Bruce Fordyce, 9 times Comrades winner

This year’s Comrades kicks off in Pietermaritzburg on 11 June.

Scroll above to listen to the full discussion.

RELATED: 102 years ago today, the first Comrades Marathon (with 34 runners) took place


This article first appeared on 702 : GOAT Bruce Fordyce shares advice ahead of the Comrades: ‘Finish like a pro’




25 May 2023 4:06 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Comrades Marathon
Bruce Fordyce

More from Lifestyle

Practice good hand hygiene. Photo: Pixabay/Jeyaratnam Caniceus

Tshwane Mayor on cholera outbreak: 'We're at the end of a long line of failure'

25 May 2023 6:13 PM

The number of cholera deaths increases to 21.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does the essence of the person live on beyond physical death?

Does essence of a person live on beyond physical death? Ethics prof weighs in

25 May 2023 4:17 PM

Does an afterlife exist?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proposed warning labels on pre-packaged foods. Source: Government Gazette No. 48460, 23 April 2023

Have your say! Comment on proposed front warning labels on unhealthy foods

25 May 2023 3:32 PM

Health Dept gazetted draft regulations relating to labelling on food packaging in January 2023, now available for public comment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man cycled 3 000km from Musina to CT to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes for kids in need

Meet Vusi, the man who cycled 3000km to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes

25 May 2023 3:15 PM

As of yet, Sindane has successfully been able to obtain 1500 pairs of shoes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Kfm Mornings' social media engagement team

[WATCH] Coach Dobbo says Stormers mission is to make Cape Town smile on Saturday

25 May 2023 2:12 PM

Coach Dobbie joined Stormers players, his wife, mom and his girlfriend to chat about life and Saturday's URC final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Katerina Holmes

Top-performing private schools in South Africa (and how much they cost)

25 May 2023 1:41 PM

Is a private school worth it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Practice good hand hygiene. Photo: Pixabay/Jeyaratnam Caniceus

5 simple tips to prevent cholera

25 May 2023 11:47 AM

Clean water and good hygiene are important in preventing cholera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Andy de Wet, local breeder's Facebook page, screengrab

SA's Agapanthus Black Jack blooms as 'plant of the year' at Chelsea Flower Show

25 May 2023 11:30 AM

The Agapanthus Black Jack takes the top spot at an international flower show, after breeding duo takes 18 yrs to bring it to life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

5 cheapest, most reliable new cars in South Africa

25 May 2023 11:18 AM

Looking for a budget run-around to get you from A to B? These are the cheapest, most reliable cars in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alice in Wonderland. © imagesource/123rf.com

5 unusual psychiatric conditions (e.g. 'Alice in Wonderland Syndrome')

25 May 2023 10:16 AM

Including one where people believe they are dead...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009

Business Local

Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections

Local Politics

Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people'

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Mbeki bemoans lack of implementation in solving problems in Africa

25 May 2023 10:17 PM

Mixed reaction from political parties to Ekurhuleni budget speech

25 May 2023 9:48 PM

Power cuts, high inflation still threats to the economy, says Kganyago

25 May 2023 9:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA