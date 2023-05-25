GOAT Bruce Fordyce shares advice ahead of the Comrades: ‘Finish like a pro’
John Perlman speaks to 9-time Comrades winner and founder of Park Run, Bruce Fordyce ahead of this year’s marathon
Planning to take on the Comrades Marathon next month?
Fordyce shares his advice on the lead up to the race:
· Enjoy the experience as much as possible, it is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
· Start like a coward a finish like a hero.
· Inevitably, your times will improve.
The person you are today is not the person you are going to be on 12 June, you will have been changed forever and you will know that there is nothing you can’t do if you don’t set your mind to it.Bruce Fordyce, 9 times Comrades winner
If you are feeling a little under the weather a week before the race, It is nothing to worry about, says Fordyce.
Anyone who gets sick now, you be too hassled by it, just relax, recover, take the warning from your body that you needed a little rest.Bruce Fordyce, 9 times Comrades winner
This year’s Comrades kicks off in Pietermaritzburg on 11 June.
Scroll above to listen to the full discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : GOAT Bruce Fordyce shares advice ahead of the Comrades: ‘Finish like a pro’
Source : https://www.instagram.com/bruce_fordyce/
