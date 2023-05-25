Nearly 50 stocks hit one-year lows, most make their money in SA





Bruce Whitfield interviews Piet Viljoen, portfolio manager of the Counterpoint Value Fund at Merchant West Investments.

48 stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) have hit their worst levels in 52 weeks.

The bulk of the companies bleeding value are well-known local brands that mostly make their money from operations in South Africa.

They include Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Cashbuild, Italtile and Mr Price. JSE Limited is in there too.

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield talks to Piet Viljoen from Merchant West Investments (portfolio manager of the Counterpoint Value Fund) and asks about the commonality between these companies.

Viljoen says what they have in common is pretty simple.

They all operate out of a country which is governed by a party which is incapable of governing, a country where monetary policy is among the tightest in the world, a country where the lights are off... and they operate in a country which has chosen as its global political allies some of the worst people in the world. Piet Viljoen, Portfolio Manager - Merchant West Investments

These companies are operating under duress with their earnings under pressure Viljoen points out, and their share prices are reflecting that.

"The worse it gets the worse the selling gets, and the more emotional the selling gets to the extent where you have some really good companies with really good management trading at very low multiples."

He notes that some have been cutting back for the past five to ten years.

Even in some of the good times SA Corporate has been cutting back in an effort to reduce costs. That's just the nature of it - the more the government imposes additional costs on business, the more they will attempt to reduce the cost of doing business by reducing employment. Piet Viljoen, Portfolio Manager - Merchant West Investments

That is why South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. Piet Viljoen, Portfolio Manager - Merchant West Investments

The country has great management teams that are able to overcome the hurdles placed in front of them, Viljoen emphasizes.

With the falling share prices you are getting that ability "for free", he says.

I think if you buy at these sort of levels and you look forward five years you'll make some good money, but it's possible that in a month or two's time you'll be able to buy at even better prices... It's hard to make the final decision right now... because they could go lower. Piet Viljoen, Portfolio Manager - Merchant West Investments

