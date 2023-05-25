Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Whitey Basson spells out what could lead to 'downfall' of Shoprite over time Former CEO Whitey Basson, the 'Shoprite king', talks about the problem with non-executive boards in SA, his instincts about Markus... 25 May 2023 8:05 PM
Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009 Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday. 25 May 2023 7:25 PM
Tshwane Mayor on cholera outbreak: 'We're at the end of a long line of failure' The number of cholera deaths increases to 21. 25 May 2023 6:13 PM
Nearly 50 stocks hit one-year lows, most make their money in SA Well-known local brands are among the companies bleeding value, including Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Cashbuild and Italtile. 25 May 2023 9:48 PM
Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June. 25 May 2023 6:09 PM
The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality All the news you need to know. 25 May 2023 1:54 PM
How to RAISE the bar at company conferences and not drive employees TO the bar Many company conferences turn out to be 'rubbish'. Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland thinks it's high time the mindset chang... 25 May 2023 8:49 PM
MPC increases repo rate to 8.25% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago cited elevated inflation and a weak rand as some of the reasons for the decis... 25 May 2023 3:41 PM
Vodacom's Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade Vodacom in Cape Town has been generating INSANE amounts of power for a decade. 25 May 2023 9:57 AM
How to RAISE the bar at company conferences and not drive employees TO the bar Many company conferences turn out to be 'rubbish'. Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland thinks it's high time the mindset chang... 25 May 2023 8:49 PM
Does essence of a person live on beyond physical death? Ethics prof weighs in Does an afterlife exist? 25 May 2023 4:17 PM
GOAT Bruce Fordyce shares advice ahead of the Comrades: 'Finish like a pro' The Comrades Marathon kicks off in Pietermaritzburg on 11 June. 25 May 2023 4:06 PM
Last season's disappointment fueled Supersport Utd's Diski Challenge Title win Coach Thabo September says the disappointment of missing out on the trophy last season was a motivating factor for them this time... 25 May 2023 8:41 PM
[WATCH] Coach Dobbo says Stormers mission is to make Cape Town smile on Saturday Coach Dobbie joined Stormers players, his wife, mom and his girlfriend to chat about life and Saturday's URC final. 25 May 2023 2:12 PM
Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada! The fast bowler has been breaking records since his debut in 2014. 25 May 2023 9:23 AM
'We really don't know who is behind the mask' - Masked Singer SA panelist The Masked Singer South Africa will premiere on SABC 3 on 3 June at 6.30pm and the detectives tell us how it all works. 25 May 2023 6:33 PM
Say cheese! Ndlovu Youth Choir is all smiles with George Clooney Yes, we're swooning too! 25 May 2023 11:50 AM
Happy 84th birthday, Sir Ian McKellen (AKA Gandalf and Magneto) The English actor is famous for playing Gandalf in Lord of the Rings and much more. Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 May 2023 8:15 AM
Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists' German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters. 25 May 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists discover reason this Scottish woman never feels ANY physical pain A woman has lived her life without pain, and this could lead to incredible medical developments. 25 May 2023 11:02 AM
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them') The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals. 24 May 2023 1:16 PM
60 years of African unity: what's failed and what's succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
Dangote launches Africa's biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the 'consulate conversations' the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
Mandy Wiener: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don't abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
Nearly 50 stocks hit one-year lows, most make their money in SA

25 May 2023 9:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
JSE
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Piet Viljoen
monetary policy
share price
SA Inc
investing in shares

Well-known local brands are among the companies bleeding value, including Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Cashbuild and Italtile.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Piet Viljoen, portfolio manager of the Counterpoint Value Fund at Merchant West Investments.

48 stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) have hit their worst levels in 52 weeks.

The bulk of the companies bleeding value are well-known local brands that mostly make their money from operations in South Africa.

They include Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Cashbuild, Italtile and Mr Price. JSE Limited is in there too.

© instaphotos/123rf.com
© instaphotos/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield talks to Piet Viljoen from Merchant West Investments (portfolio manager of the Counterpoint Value Fund) and asks about the commonality between these companies.

Viljoen says what they have in common is pretty simple.

They all operate out of a country which is governed by a party which is incapable of governing, a country where monetary policy is among the tightest in the world, a country where the lights are off... and they operate in a country which has chosen as its global political allies some of the worst people in the world.

Piet Viljoen, Portfolio Manager - Merchant West Investments

These companies are operating under duress with their earnings under pressure Viljoen points out, and their share prices are reflecting that.

"The worse it gets the worse the selling gets, and the more emotional the selling gets to the extent where you have some really good companies with really good management trading at very low multiples."

He notes that some have been cutting back for the past five to ten years.

Even in some of the good times SA Corporate has been cutting back in an effort to reduce costs. That's just the nature of it - the more the government imposes additional costs on business, the more they will attempt to reduce the cost of doing business by reducing employment.

Piet Viljoen, Portfolio Manager - Merchant West Investments

That is why South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.

Piet Viljoen, Portfolio Manager - Merchant West Investments

The country has great management teams that are able to overcome the hurdles placed in front of them, Viljoen emphasizes.

With the falling share prices you are getting that ability "for free", he says.

I think if you buy at these sort of levels and you look forward five years you'll make some good money, but it's possible that in a month or two's time you'll be able to buy at even better prices... It's hard to make the final decision right now... because they could go lower.

Piet Viljoen, Portfolio Manager - Merchant West Investments

For more detail, scroll up to listen to Viljoen's analysis




Image credit: SNCR_GROUP on Pixabay

How to RAISE the bar at company conferences and not drive employees TO the bar

25 May 2023 8:49 PM

Many company conferences turn out to be 'rubbish'. Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland thinks it's high time the mindset changes.

Former Shoprite CEO James Wellwood Whitey Basson. Picture: Shopriteholdings.co.za

Whitey Basson spells out what could lead to 'downfall' of Shoprite over time

25 May 2023 8:05 PM

Former CEO Whitey Basson, the 'Shoprite king', talks about the problem with non-executive boards in SA, his instincts about Markus Jooste, what makes a great retailer and more.

Screengrab from Sarb video of Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on 25 May 2023

Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009

25 May 2023 7:25 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday.

FILE: Screengrab from video of Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on 24 November 2022

MPC increases repo rate to 8.25%

25 May 2023 3:41 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago cited elevated inflation and a weak rand as some of the reasons for the decision by the monetary policy committee (MPC).

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Vodacom’s Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade

25 May 2023 9:57 AM

Vodacom in Cape Town has been generating INSANE amounts of power for a decade.

@ thodonal/123rf.com

Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits

24 May 2023 9:25 PM

When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and shamed' in an annual report.

@ ryanking999/123rf.com

Please hold: Why are we still slaves to call centres and hold muzak in 2023?

24 May 2023 9:04 PM

A survey by online insurance platform Naked reveals the time South Africans spend listening to those annoying recorded messages and bland music while on hold.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Mashaba biography furore: 'Author was dishonest with publisher AND public'

24 May 2023 7:50 PM

What are the rules when it comes to a "paid for" biography? Bruce Whitfield talks to Fred Khumalo, author and Opinions Editor at City Press.

FILE: Consumers could see an interest rate hike of 50 basis points in the future, owed to among other issues a perpetually weakening rand. Picture: Pexels

Inflation eases, but is it enough to spare us a 50 basis point rate hike?

24 May 2023 7:15 PM

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8% in April from 7.1% in March.

Image credit: Michael Cardo on Twitter @michaelcardo

Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate

23 May 2023 9:39 PM

DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full access to a vast trove of Oppenheimer family documents.

FILE: African National Congress members gather as members of the Democratic Alliance marched against the load shedding in the Johannesburg CDB on 25 January 2023. Picture/Jacques Nelles

Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections

25 May 2023 6:09 PM

The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June.

A man fills a container with water from a tank in an informal settlement in Hammanskraal on 23 May 2023. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality

25 May 2023 1:54 PM

All the news you need to know.

Picture: Filmbetrachter from Pixabay

Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists'

25 May 2023 12:57 PM

German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters.

© franckito/123rf.com

Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions

23 May 2023 10:22 AM

Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

HelenOnline/Wikimedia Commons

Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry

22 May 2023 5:34 PM

Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses residents during a presidential imbizo in Paarl, in the Western Cape on 19 May 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics

22 May 2023 2:47 PM

The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images.

FILE: Residents chase off the Tshwane mayor in hammanskraal. Picture: screenshot @ewnreporter/twitter

The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera

22 May 2023 2:17 PM

All the news you need to know.

An artist's impression of the new R4 billion mixed-use space at the River Club. Picture: https://theriverclubct.co.za/gallery/

Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development

19 May 2023 7:12 PM

The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club.

aruba2000/123rf

Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%

19 May 2023 2:56 PM

Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences.

Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered demonstrators to march to Eskom's headquarters on 2 February 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid

18 May 2023 4:06 PM

Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below:

