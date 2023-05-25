How to RAISE the bar at company conferences and not drive employees TO the bar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Mulholland, motivational speaker and founder of Missing Link.
- How many times have you come away from a company conference saying 'that was great!'?
- Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we've come to accept a level of mediocrity at these events, and we shouldn't
- He outlines three reasons these company conferences often suck
-
"I don't know if a bad conference is better or worse than an indifferent one, because at least you remember the bad one."
Bruce Whitfield is a conference veteran, as is his guest this week on the Money Show's "Business Unusual" slot.
One of the many hats Richard Mulholland wears is that of motivational speaker. As the founder of "presentation powerhouse" Missing Link he says he knows first-hand the impact that memorable presentations can make.
And a lack of top-notch presentations is what brings many company conferences down to an event people attend looking forward more to the entertainment on offer than the actual conference content.
Mulholland outlines three reasons these conferences are often "rubbish".
1. You're fixing the garnish not the steak
Employees often enjoy the wrong part of a company conference, Mulholland says.
It's as if sitting through presentations is what they have to pay in order to enjoy the party and the entertainment that comes in the evening functions. Guest speakers may also be a bonus.
I think this is is a fundamental flaw, because you don't fix a bad steak by putting on a garnish... Those extra things like the drinks and the parties and the guest speakers, they're nice but they're garnish. The job of a conference should be to move the organisation through a compelling discussion.Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link
2. You don't have a business-centric victory condition, you have a theme
When Mulholland speaks to conference organisers and asks them about the intended outcome they sometimes say "oh, we just want to bring the team together" or "we want to tell them this particular information".
That is not a victory condition, he says.
A victory condition is, if at the end of bringing these 500 people together in the room for three days and we haven't achieved X, we have failed. What we are trying to do and what we are all working for, this should be an endeavour in progress.Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link
A conference is an event that the business should be different at the other side of.Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link
We've so accepted the idea that 'the presentations are going to be boring'... we think we just have to deal with it and make everything else nice'. I think that's unacceptable. What we should be saying is: if we want to move the needle of the business, how can we make the important stuff important again?Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link
3. You give speaking times slots based on parity not priority
Mulholland says we've accepted a level of mediocrity with the standard we hold people to in things like traditional presenting.
One of the areas where companies are unwilling to rock the boat is this drive to not offend anyone, he adds.
This includes giving all the speakers the same amount of time, whether it be the marketing team or the human resources team for example.
To me it should always be: how much time do you need to make the point you have to make, not here is a slot of time that you have to fill.Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link
We're attacking the idea of the management of human attention so badly, and then were paying them back for doing that by getting them pissed at the bar that night.Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link
Another important point Mulholland makes is: don't be scared to have fun.
Information and fun not only can, but should work together he emphasizes.
We want to bridge the gap between the entertainment and information. The one way of doing that is to make really boring entertainment (!); the better way is to make a really enjoyable presentation.Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link
He suggests listening to the first episode of Whitfield's Genius Podcast for an excellent example of how this gap can be bridged with a truly enjoyable presentation.
Scroll up to listen to Mulholland's analysis
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/conference-people-mass-business-3518465/
More from Business
Nearly 50 stocks hit one-year lows, most make their money in SA
Well-known local brands are among the companies bleeding value, including Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Cashbuild and Italtile.Read More
Whitey Basson spells out what could lead to 'downfall' of Shoprite over time
Former CEO Whitey Basson, the 'Shoprite king', talks about the problem with non-executive boards in SA, his instincts about Markus Jooste, what makes a great retailer and more.Read More
Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday.Read More
MPC increases repo rate to 8.25%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago cited elevated inflation and a weak rand as some of the reasons for the decision by the monetary policy committee (MPC).Read More
Vodacom’s Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade
Vodacom in Cape Town has been generating INSANE amounts of power for a decade.Read More
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits
When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and shamed' in an annual report.Read More
Please hold: Why are we still slaves to call centres and hold muzak in 2023?
A survey by online insurance platform Naked reveals the time South Africans spend listening to those annoying recorded messages and bland music while on hold.Read More
Mashaba biography furore: 'Author was dishonest with publisher AND public'
What are the rules when it comes to a "paid for" biography? Bruce Whitfield talks to Fred Khumalo, author and Opinions Editor at City Press.Read More
Inflation eases, but is it enough to spare us a 50 basis point rate hike?
Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8% in April from 7.1% in March.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tshwane Mayor on cholera outbreak: 'We're at the end of a long line of failure'
The number of cholera deaths increases to 21.Read More
Does essence of a person live on beyond physical death? Ethics prof weighs in
GOAT Bruce Fordyce shares advice ahead of the Comrades: ‘Finish like a pro’
The Comrades Marathon kicks off in Pietermaritzburg on 11 June.Read More
Have your say! Comment on proposed front warning labels on unhealthy foods
Health Dept gazetted draft regulations relating to labelling on food packaging in January 2023, now available for public comment.Read More
Meet Vusi, the man who cycled 3000km to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes
As of yet, Sindane has successfully been able to obtain 1500 pairs of shoes.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Dobbo says Stormers mission is to make Cape Town smile on Saturday
Coach Dobbie joined Stormers players, his wife, mom and his girlfriend to chat about life and Saturday's URC final.Read More
Top-performing private schools in South Africa (and how much they cost)
5 simple tips to prevent cholera
Clean water and good hygiene are important in preventing cholera.Read More
SA's Agapanthus Black Jack blooms as 'plant of the year' at Chelsea Flower Show
The Agapanthus Black Jack takes the top spot at an international flower show, after breeding duo takes 18 yrs to bring it to life.Read More