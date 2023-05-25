How to RAISE the bar at company conferences and not drive employees TO the bar





Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Mulholland, motivational speaker and founder of Missing Link.

How many times have you come away from a company conference saying 'that was great!'?

Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we've come to accept a level of mediocrity at these events, and we shouldn't

He outlines three reasons these company conferences often suck

-

Image credit: SNCR_GROUP on Pixabay

"I don't know if a bad conference is better or worse than an indifferent one, because at least you remember the bad one."

Bruce Whitfield is a conference veteran, as is his guest this week on the Money Show's "Business Unusual" slot.

One of the many hats Richard Mulholland wears is that of motivational speaker. As the founder of "presentation powerhouse" Missing Link he says he knows first-hand the impact that memorable presentations can make.

And a lack of top-notch presentations is what brings many company conferences down to an event people attend looking forward more to the entertainment on offer than the actual conference content.

Mulholland outlines three reasons these conferences are often "rubbish".

1. You're fixing the garnish not the steak

Employees often enjoy the wrong part of a company conference, Mulholland says.

It's as if sitting through presentations is what they have to pay in order to enjoy the party and the entertainment that comes in the evening functions. Guest speakers may also be a bonus.

I think this is is a fundamental flaw, because you don't fix a bad steak by putting on a garnish... Those extra things like the drinks and the parties and the guest speakers, they're nice but they're garnish. The job of a conference should be to move the organisation through a compelling discussion. Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

2. You don't have a business-centric victory condition, you have a theme

When Mulholland speaks to conference organisers and asks them about the intended outcome they sometimes say "oh, we just want to bring the team together" or "we want to tell them this particular information".

That is not a victory condition, he says.

A victory condition is, if at the end of bringing these 500 people together in the room for three days and we haven't achieved X, we have failed. What we are trying to do and what we are all working for, this should be an endeavour in progress. Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

A conference is an event that the business should be different at the other side of. Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

We've so accepted the idea that 'the presentations are going to be boring'... we think we just have to deal with it and make everything else nice'. I think that's unacceptable. What we should be saying is: if we want to move the needle of the business, how can we make the important stuff important again? Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

3. You give speaking times slots based on parity not priority

Mulholland says we've accepted a level of mediocrity with the standard we hold people to in things like traditional presenting.

One of the areas where companies are unwilling to rock the boat is this drive to not offend anyone, he adds.

This includes giving all the speakers the same amount of time, whether it be the marketing team or the human resources team for example.

To me it should always be: how much time do you need to make the point you have to make, not here is a slot of time that you have to fill. Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

We're attacking the idea of the management of human attention so badly, and then were paying them back for doing that by getting them pissed at the bar that night. Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

Another important point Mulholland makes is: don't be scared to have fun.

Information and fun not only can, but should work together he emphasizes.

We want to bridge the gap between the entertainment and information. The one way of doing that is to make really boring entertainment (!); the better way is to make a really enjoyable presentation. Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

He suggests listening to the first episode of Whitfield's Genius Podcast for an excellent example of how this gap can be bridged with a truly enjoyable presentation.

Scroll up to listen to Mulholland's analysis