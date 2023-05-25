



JOHANNESBURG - The repo rate has been increased by 50 basis points to 8.25%.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced this on Thursday afternoon.

"Against this backdrop, the MPC decided to increase the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 8.25% per year, with effect from the 26th of May 2023. The decision was unanimous."

Governor Kganyago cited elevated inflation and a weak rand as some of the reasons for the decision by the monetary policy committee (MPC).

But he said that many economies were battling.

"Average interest rate levels in major economies are higher than were projected in March. Tighter global financial conditions raise the risk profiles of economies needing foreign capital, leading generally to weaker currencies."

This article first appeared on EWN : MPC increases repo rate to 8.25%