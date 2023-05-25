Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Whitey Basson spells out what could lead to 'downfall' of Shoprite over time Former CEO Whitey Basson, the 'Shoprite king', talks about the problem with non-executive boards in SA, his instincts about Markus... 25 May 2023 8:05 PM
Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009 Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday. 25 May 2023 7:25 PM
Tshwane Mayor on cholera outbreak: 'We're at the end of a long line of failure' The number of cholera deaths increases to 21. 25 May 2023 6:13 PM
View all Local
Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June. 25 May 2023 6:09 PM
The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality All the news you need to know. 25 May 2023 1:54 PM
Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists' German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters. 25 May 2023 12:57 PM
View all Politics
How to RAISE the bar at company conferences and not drive employees to drink Many company conferences turn out to be 'rubbish'. Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland thinks it's high time the mindset chang... 25 May 2023 8:12 PM
MPC increases repo rate to 8.25% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago cited elevated inflation and a weak rand as some of the reasons for the decis... 25 May 2023 3:41 PM
Vodacom’s Cape Town building has been BASKING IN SOLAR GLORY for a decade Vodacom in Cape Town has been generating INSANE amounts of power for a decade. 25 May 2023 9:57 AM
View all Business
Does essence of a person live on beyond physical death? Ethics prof weighs in Does an afterlife exist? 25 May 2023 4:17 PM
GOAT Bruce Fordyce shares advice ahead of the Comrades: ‘Finish like a pro’ The Comrades Marathon kicks off in Pietermaritzburg on 11 June. 25 May 2023 4:06 PM
Have your say! Comment on proposed front warning labels on unhealthy foods Health Dept gazetted draft regulations relating to labelling on food packaging in January 2023, now available for public comment.... 25 May 2023 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Coach Dobbo says Stormers mission is to make Cape Town smile on Saturday Coach Dobbie joined Stormers players, his wife, mom and his girlfriend to chat about life and Saturday's URC final. 25 May 2023 2:12 PM
Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada! The fast bowler has been breaking records since his debut in 2014. 25 May 2023 9:23 AM
Mamelodi Sundowns continue to revel in record Premiership title win Sundowns lifted the DStv Premiership trophy last week having secured the title with a record seven games remaining in the season. 24 May 2023 8:04 PM
View all Sport
'We really don't know who is behind the mask' - Masked Singer SA panelist The Masked Singer South Africa will premiere on SABC 3 on 3 June at 6.30pm and the detectives tell us how it all works. 25 May 2023 6:33 PM
Say cheese! Ndlovu Youth Choir is all smiles with George Clooney Yes, we're swooning too! 25 May 2023 11:50 AM
Happy 84th birthday, Sir Ian McKellen (AKA Gandalf and Magneto) The English actor is famous for playing Gandalf in Lord of the Rings and much more. Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 May 2023 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Scientists discover reason this Scottish woman never feels ANY physical pain A woman has lived her life without pain, and this could lead to incredible medical developments. 25 May 2023 11:02 AM
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them') The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals. 24 May 2023 1:16 PM
Adolf Hitler's birth house to be used for police human rights training The Austrian government has finally decided what to do with the house where dictator Adolf Hitler was born. 24 May 2023 9:11 AM
View all World
60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
Mandy Wiener: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections

25 May 2023 6:09 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
#ANC

The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June.

John Perlman interviews Wayne Sussman, Independent Election Analyst.

The African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have maintained their respective seats in the latest round of by-elections.

The by-elections were held in Gauteng and parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

FILE: African National Congress members gather as members of the Democratic Alliance marched against the load shedding in the Johannesburg CDB on 25 January 2023. Picture/Jacques Nelles
FILE: African National Congress members gather as members of the Democratic Alliance marched against the load shedding in the Johannesburg CDB on 25 January 2023. Picture/Jacques Nelles

Sussman says that the DA's biggest win was in Chatsworth, breaking through the 80% barrier.

This was achieved despite the previous DA councilor Connie Pillay quitting after being accused of corruption and truancy.

He adds that the ANC won in Ward 15 (Mandeni), upholding its 2021 win.

In this part of Mandeni and this part of the province, the ANC remains dominant.

The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June.

The DA will be very satisfied.

Wayne Sussman, Independent Election Analyst

The ANC will be very happy with its performance in Mandeni.

Wayne Sussman, Independent Election Analyst

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections




25 May 2023 6:09 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
#ANC

More from Local

Former Shoprite CEO James Wellwood Whitey Basson. Picture: Shopriteholdings.co.za

Whitey Basson spells out what could lead to 'downfall' of Shoprite over time

25 May 2023 8:05 PM

Former CEO Whitey Basson, the 'Shoprite king', talks about the problem with non-executive boards in SA, his instincts about Markus Jooste, what makes a great retailer and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Sarb video of Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on 25 May 2023

Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009

25 May 2023 7:25 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Practice good hand hygiene. Photo: Pixabay/Jeyaratnam Caniceus

Tshwane Mayor on cholera outbreak: 'We're at the end of a long line of failure'

25 May 2023 6:13 PM

The number of cholera deaths increases to 21.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Screengrab from video of Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on 24 November 2022

MPC increases repo rate to 8.25%

25 May 2023 3:41 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago cited elevated inflation and a weak rand as some of the reasons for the decision by the monetary policy committee (MPC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©barmalini/123rf

'It is ripe at the moment in the black market': Solar panel theft is on the rise

25 May 2023 3:29 PM

As more homes are installing solar panels, solar panel theft is apparently becoming a real issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kilobyteprojects/123rf

Western Cape’s only parrot auction is back: Here's what you need to know

25 May 2023 3:17 PM

Potential buyers are welcome to view the parrots on Saturday from 7am and the auction will start at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man cycled 3 000km from Musina to CT to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes for kids in need

Meet Vusi, the man who cycled 3000km to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes

25 May 2023 3:15 PM

As of yet, Sindane has successfully been able to obtain 1500 pairs of shoes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man fills a container with water from a tank in an informal settlement in Hammanskraal on 23 May 2023. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality

25 May 2023 1:54 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Artsy Solomon from Pixabay.

60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded

25 May 2023 12:06 PM

UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter: @Ndlovu Youth Choir

Say cheese! Ndlovu Youth Choir is all smiles with George Clooney

25 May 2023 11:50 AM

Yes, we're swooning too!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

A man fills a container with water from a tank in an informal settlement in Hammanskraal on 23 May 2023. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality

25 May 2023 1:54 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Filmbetrachter from Pixabay

Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists'

25 May 2023 12:57 PM

German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© franckito/123rf.com

Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions

23 May 2023 10:22 AM

Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HelenOnline/Wikimedia Commons

Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry

22 May 2023 5:34 PM

Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses residents during a presidential imbizo in Paarl, in the Western Cape on 19 May 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics

22 May 2023 2:47 PM

The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Residents chase off the Tshwane mayor in hammanskraal. Picture: screenshot @ewnreporter/twitter

The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera

22 May 2023 2:17 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An artist's impression of the new R4 billion mixed-use space at the River Club. Picture: https://theriverclubct.co.za/gallery/

Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development

19 May 2023 7:12 PM

The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aruba2000/123rf

Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%

19 May 2023 2:56 PM

Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered demonstrators to march to Eskom's headquarters on 2 February 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid

18 May 2023 4:06 PM

Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below:

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema with EFF members during the party's national shutdown in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

EFF 10 years on: 'It's difficult to see EFF surviving without Julius

18 May 2023 3:26 PM

Has the EFF evolved in its 10-year history?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009

Business Local

Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections

Local Politics

Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people'

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Mbeki bemoans lack of implementation in solving problems in Africa

25 May 2023 10:17 PM

Mixed reaction from political parties to Ekurhuleni budget speech

25 May 2023 9:48 PM

Power cuts, high inflation still threats to the economy, says Kganyago

25 May 2023 9:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA