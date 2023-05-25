Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections





John Perlman interviews Wayne Sussman, Independent Election Analyst.

The African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have maintained their respective seats in the latest round of by-elections.

The by-elections were held in Gauteng and parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Sussman says that the DA's biggest win was in Chatsworth, breaking through the 80% barrier.

This was achieved despite the previous DA councilor Connie Pillay quitting after being accused of corruption and truancy.

He adds that the ANC won in Ward 15 (Mandeni), upholding its 2021 win.

In this part of Mandeni and this part of the province, the ANC remains dominant.

The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June.

The DA will be very satisfied. Wayne Sussman, Independent Election Analyst

The ANC will be very happy with its performance in Mandeni. Wayne Sussman, Independent Election Analyst

