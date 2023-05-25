'We really don't know who is behind the mask' - Masked Singer SA panelist





John Maytham speaks to two of the Masked Singer South Africa 'detectives', Skhumba and Sithelo Shozi about the upcoming show launch.

16 celebrities will sing songs while dressed in disguise, as the panel of 'detectives', comprised of J-Something, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlophe will try to guess their identities.

Since the music reality game show _The Masked Singe_r first premiered in South Korea in 2015, it has grown in popularity and has now aired in more than 50 countries around the world.

The format features celebrities performing a song anonymously, dressed in elaborate masks and bejewelled head-to-toe costumes.

The detective panel then guesses the identity based on clues the singers give about themselves.

South Africa is now about to host it's own version of this game show, which premieres on 3 June at 18:30 on SABC 3.

Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlophe joined John Maytham in the CapeTalk studio to give his a sneak preview of what to expect from the 13-episodes in season 1.

If you know who's behind the mask in the first episode John, I'll come back and co-host with you for three years...for free! Skhumba Hlophe, panelist - Masked Singer South Africa

Most of the time, we really didn't know who was behind the mask. Sithelo Shozi, panelist - Masked Singer South Africa

It is so confusing. You think you know. you hear them sing...and you're completely thrown off. Sithelo Shozi, panelist - Masked Singer South Africa

The detectives say it is very hard to work out who the celebrity behind the mask is and makes for great entertainment.

