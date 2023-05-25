Last season's disappointment fueled Supersport Utd's Diski Challenge Title win





Supersport United DDC coach, Thabo September says he feels proud to have delivered the DStv Diski Challenge trophy to the club for the very first time.

September says their disappointment at missing out on the trophy last season was a motivating factor for them this time around.

Speaking to sportscaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, September says a good start to the season was key and also spoke of coach Gavin Hunt’s involvement.

Coming so close last season and then having done it this time with a game to spare, you have to give kudos to the players. We had a good start this season and we also had a strong finish as well, which has made me very proud of the players. Thabo September, Supersport DDC Coach

Its huge to start like this as a coach. This is the only trophy that has eluded the club in the development structures, so this is a great achievement and I am proud to be the one who brought this trophy. Thabo September, Supersport DDC Coach

I’ve learnt a lot from coach Gavin and he is very involved in the youth teams which is a good thing. He had a chat with the guys during half time at a game in PE and that really changed our season to be honest. Thabo September, Supersport DDC Coach

One of the star players for the team was Neo Rapoo who also made a handful of appearances for the first team in a breakout season for the 17-year-old.

It’s unbelievable to have won this trophy and the coach motivated us a lot. Last season was heart-breaking for us and we knew we had to start well this season. The players had the motivation to work hard and play each game like it was final. Neo Rapoo, Supersport DDC Defender

When we caught up to Cape Town City I knew that we could go on and win the league. My mom played a big role in my life and played both the father and mother. I want to go overseas for sure because I want that experience and I want to change my family’s background in Rustenburg and make them proud of me. Neo Rapoo, Supersport DDC Defender

Watch below for the full interview with Thabo September and Neo Rapoo:

