Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Free State records cholera death: 'Take personal responsibility' - Health Dept There have been at least nine cases of Cholera and one death reported in Free State, bringing the total cholera death toll to 22. 26 May 2023 8:07 AM
Cholera outbreak: Treat all source water as high-risk, warns FS Health Dept Thus far the province confirmed eight positive cases of cholera, with one person dying from the disease, bringing the total number... 26 May 2023 7:13 AM
Whitey Basson spells out what could lead to 'downfall' of Shoprite over time Former CEO Whitey Basson, the 'Shoprite king', talks about the problem with non-executive boards in SA, his instincts about Markus... 25 May 2023 8:05 PM
View all Local
ANC rejects DA's proposal for oversight on electricity minister The DA had asked the National Assembly to support an ad hoc committee to monitor electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa's prog... 26 May 2023 6:44 AM
Nearly 50 stocks hit one-year lows, most make their money in SA Well-known local brands are among the companies bleeding value, including Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Cashbuild and Italtile. 25 May 2023 9:48 PM
Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June. 25 May 2023 6:09 PM
View all Politics
How to RAISE the bar at company conferences and not drive employees TO the bar Many company conferences turn out to be 'rubbish'. Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland thinks it's high time the mindset chang... 25 May 2023 8:49 PM
Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009 Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday. 25 May 2023 7:25 PM
MPC increases repo rate to 8.25% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago cited elevated inflation and a weak rand as some of the reasons for the decis... 25 May 2023 3:41 PM
View all Business
Tshwane Mayor on cholera outbreak: 'We're at the end of a long line of failure' The number of cholera deaths increases to 21. 25 May 2023 6:13 PM
Does essence of a person live on beyond physical death? Ethics prof weighs in Does an afterlife exist? 25 May 2023 4:17 PM
GOAT Bruce Fordyce shares advice ahead of the Comrades: ‘Finish like a pro’ The Comrades Marathon kicks off in Pietermaritzburg on 11 June. 25 May 2023 4:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Last season's disappointment fueled Supersport Utd's Diski Challenge Title win Coach Thabo September says the disappointment of missing out on the trophy last season was a motivating factor for them this time... 25 May 2023 8:41 PM
[WATCH] Coach Dobbo says Stormers mission is to make Cape Town smile on Saturday Coach Dobbie joined Stormers players, his wife, mom and his girlfriend to chat about life and Saturday's URC final. 25 May 2023 2:12 PM
Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada! The fast bowler has been breaking records since his debut in 2014. 25 May 2023 9:23 AM
View all Sport
Happy birthday 59th birthday, Lenny Kravitz! The musician has created a unique musical catalogue, so let's take a look at some of his top hits. 26 May 2023 8:20 AM
Why I fell for Tina Turner: empowerment, strength and the many facets of love Upon hearing of her death, I was sad. I recalled the power and timbre of her voice, her energy, and her commanding performances. 26 May 2023 7:49 AM
'We really don't know who is behind the mask' - Masked Singer SA panelist The Masked Singer South Africa will premiere on SABC 3 on 3 June at 6.30pm and the detectives tell us how it all works. 25 May 2023 6:33 PM
View all Entertainment
Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists' German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters. 25 May 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists discover reason this Scottish woman never feels ANY physical pain A woman has lived her life without pain, and this could lead to incredible medical developments. 25 May 2023 11:02 AM
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them') The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals. 24 May 2023 1:16 PM
View all World
60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
Dangote launches Africa’s biggest oil refinery - 4 ways it will affect Nigeria The Dangote refinery is Nigeria's first privately owned crude oil refinery and is expected to boost domestic refining capacity. 23 May 2023 12:31 PM
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
Mandy Wiener: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Free State records cholera death: 'Take personal responsibility' - Health Dept

26 May 2023 8:07 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Free State
Africa Melane
cholera outbreak
cholera deaths

There have been at least nine cases of Cholera and one death reported in Free State, bringing the total cholera death toll to 22.

Africa Melane speaks with Mondli Mvambi, a Spokesperson from the Free State Department of Health.

The Free State Department of Health is investigating the source of the cholera outbreak amid the province's first cholera death, a 33-year-old woman from Vredefort.

Since 8 May, the Department has recorded 76 people presenting at health facilities with diarrhoea and other cholera symptoms.

Mvambi says that there are multidisciplinary teams investigating and that, at this stage, nothing can be excluded as the source.

Ours is a vulnerable province. We are susceptible to anything that may be happening around [us].

Mondli Mvambi, Spokesperson - Free State Department of Health

We cannot be complacent and exclude anything.

Mondli Mvambi, Spokesperson - Free State Department of Health

Mvambi says that in order to manage the spread of this disease, early detection and early preventative actions are key.

We have got to be on alert, in the sense that we have got to increase health education.

Mondli Mvambi, Spokesperson - Free State Department of Health

The emergence of these diseases confuses people and they do not know what to do. Sometimes they think it is flu… and they do not take early preventative measures.

Mondli Mvambi, Spokesperson - Free State Department of Health
Image: © sudok1/123rf.com
Image: © sudok1/123rf.com

He says water testing must happen frequently and in the communities that are affected, residents should take precautions with all the water they are using, such as boiling it or treating it with bleach, even if they believe it is safe.

We are asking every citizen to please take personal responsibility.

Mondli Mvambi, Spokesperson - Free State Department of Health

Listen to the interview for more.




26 May 2023 8:07 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Free State
Africa Melane
cholera outbreak
cholera deaths

More from Local

Practice good hand hygiene. Picture: Pixabay/Jeyaratnam Caniceus

Cholera outbreak: Treat all source water as high-risk, warns FS Health Dept

26 May 2023 7:13 AM

Thus far the province confirmed eight positive cases of cholera, with one person dying from the disease, bringing the total number of deaths in Free State and Gauteng to 22.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Shoprite CEO James Wellwood Whitey Basson. Picture: Shopriteholdings.co.za

Whitey Basson spells out what could lead to 'downfall' of Shoprite over time

25 May 2023 8:05 PM

Former CEO Whitey Basson, the 'Shoprite king', talks about the problem with non-executive boards in SA, his instincts about Markus Jooste, what makes a great retailer and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Sarb video of Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on 25 May 2023

Reserve Bank's 50 bps hike brings interest rate to highest level since 2009

25 May 2023 7:25 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Practice good hand hygiene. Picture: Pixabay/Jeyaratnam Caniceus

Tshwane Mayor on cholera outbreak: 'We're at the end of a long line of failure'

25 May 2023 6:13 PM

The number of cholera deaths increases to 21.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: African National Congress members gather as members of the Democratic Alliance marched against the load shedding in the Johannesburg CDB on 25 January 2023. Picture/Jacques Nelles

Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections

25 May 2023 6:09 PM

The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Screengrab from video of Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on 24 November 2022

MPC increases repo rate to 8.25%

25 May 2023 3:41 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago cited elevated inflation and a weak rand as some of the reasons for the decision by the monetary policy committee (MPC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©barmalini/123rf

'It is ripe at the moment in the black market': Solar panel theft is on the rise

25 May 2023 3:29 PM

As more homes are installing solar panels, solar panel theft is apparently becoming a real issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kilobyteprojects/123rf

Western Cape’s only parrot auction is back: Here's what you need to know

25 May 2023 3:17 PM

Potential buyers are welcome to view the parrots on Saturday from 7am and the auction will start at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man cycled 3 000km from Musina to CT to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes for kids in need

Meet Vusi, the man who cycled 3000km to raise funds for 10 000 pairs of shoes

25 May 2023 3:15 PM

As of yet, Sindane has successfully been able to obtain 1500 pairs of shoes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man fills a container with water from a tank in an informal settlement in Hammanskraal on 23 May 2023. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality

25 May 2023 1:54 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why I fell for Tina Turner: empowerment, strength and the many facets of love

Entertainment

ANC rejects DA's proposal for oversight on electricity minister

Politics

Cholera outbreak: Treat all source water as high-risk, warns FS Health Dept

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom Debt Relief Bill will not resolve energy crisis - Opposition parties

26 May 2023 11:42 AM

SA govt against Uganda's anti-gay stance, but can't 'impose' views: Mashatile

26 May 2023 11:35 AM

ANC rejects DA's proposal for oversight on electricity minister

26 May 2023 10:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA