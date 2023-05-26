Free State records cholera death: 'Take personal responsibility' - Health Dept





Africa Melane speaks with Mondli Mvambi, a Spokesperson from the Free State Department of Health.

The Free State Department of Health is investigating the source of the cholera outbreak amid the province's first cholera death, a 33-year-old woman from Vredefort.

Since 8 May, the Department has recorded 76 people presenting at health facilities with diarrhoea and other cholera symptoms.

Mvambi says that there are multidisciplinary teams investigating and that, at this stage, nothing can be excluded as the source.

Ours is a vulnerable province. We are susceptible to anything that may be happening around [us]. Mondli Mvambi, Spokesperson - Free State Department of Health

We cannot be complacent and exclude anything. Mondli Mvambi, Spokesperson - Free State Department of Health

Mvambi says that in order to manage the spread of this disease, early detection and early preventative actions are key.

We have got to be on alert, in the sense that we have got to increase health education. Mondli Mvambi, Spokesperson - Free State Department of Health

The emergence of these diseases confuses people and they do not know what to do. Sometimes they think it is flu… and they do not take early preventative measures. Mondli Mvambi, Spokesperson - Free State Department of Health

Image: © sudok1/123rf.com

He says water testing must happen frequently and in the communities that are affected, residents should take precautions with all the water they are using, such as boiling it or treating it with bleach, even if they believe it is safe.

We are asking every citizen to please take personal responsibility. Mondli Mvambi, Spokesperson - Free State Department of Health

Listen to the interview for more.