The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
[LISTEN] US musician turns 'VOETSEK!' into a viral song after visiting Cape Town

26 May 2023 8:35 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

'Middle finger to my hater, yelling, voetsek' and other fire lyrics are making this lekker song go viral.

Nilla Allin is the American artist and brain behind a song called, 'Voetsek'.

Allin visited Cape Town earlier this year and like a true Capetonian learned the ways and language of our people and documented her experience on social media.

Allin loved one particular phrase (it's 'voetsek') and put it into a song after a user on social media asked her to.

@official.nilla Replying to @shaun dee YEA YALL GON LIKE THIS ONE🤣😭😭🔥 #southafrica #nillaallin #voetsek ♬ original sound - Nilla Allin

Allin documented some behind-the-scenes footage of her making the now-viral hit on social media - watch the journey below:

South African social media users are loving this one so much that it's already hit number one in South Africa on Spotify and going viral on social media.

Listen to the viral hit below.

With lekker local lyrics like these...

'Middle finger to my haters yelling, voetsek,'

'In The Mother City, they say I'm the goose.'

'They call me Palesa, sweet like nectar, face real pretty and my body real lekker.'

'I shine bright baby, I'm the light during loadshedding.'

We can confirm that this one should be our country's new anthem - after Sister Bethina - these South Africans think so too.

Only Cape Town will make an American turn her entire trip into a song - we're here for it, though!

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] US musician turns 'VOETSEK!' into a viral song after visiting Cape Town




26 May 2023 8:35 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

