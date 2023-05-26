Happy birthday 59th birthday, Lenny Kravitz!
American singer, songwriter, and actor Lenny Kravitz celebrates his 59th birthday today (26 May)!
Born Leonard Albert Kravitz, he has developed a unique musical style that incorporates elements of rock, blues, soul, jazz, and even reggae and pop.
Take a trip down memory lane with his top 10 hits:
10) Superlove (2015)
9) Again (2000)
8) Johnny Cash (2018)
7) Let Love Rule (1989)
6) Dig In (2001)
5) American Woman (1998)
4) Always On The Run (1991)
3) Fly Away (1998)
2) Are You Gonna Go My Way (1993)
1) It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over (1991)
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Lenny_Kravitz_on_Walmart_Soundcheck_(6221254590).jpg
