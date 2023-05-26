Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Happy birthday 59th birthday, Lenny Kravitz!

26 May 2023 8:20 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Lenny Kravitz

The musician has created a unique musical catalogue, so let's take a look at some of his top hits.

American singer, songwriter, and actor Lenny Kravitz celebrates his 59th birthday today (26 May)!

Born Leonard Albert Kravitz, he has developed a unique musical style that incorporates elements of rock, blues, soul, jazz, and even reggae and pop.

Take a trip down memory lane with his top 10 hits:

10) Superlove (2015)

9) Again (2000)

8) Johnny Cash (2018)

7) Let Love Rule (1989)

6) Dig In (2001)

5) American Woman (1998)

4) Always On The Run (1991)

3) Fly Away (1998)

2) Are You Gonna Go My Way (1993)

1) It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over (1991)


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy birthday 59th birthday, Lenny Kravitz!




