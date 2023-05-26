Mbeki: SA mustn't allow intimidation over its neutral stance on Russia, Ukraine
CONAKRY - Former president Thabo Mbeki said it would be wrong for South Africa to allow anyone to intimidate the country when it comes to its nonalignment stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking to Eyewitness News, Mbeki said President Cyril Ramaphosa's stance to resist pressure to pick a side is the correct one.
Ramaphosa told guests at an event commemorating Africa Day that the country would not be drawn into a contest between global powers.
Mbeki agreed, saying that the country must stand firm.
“They might intimidate you and say, ‘tomorrow, we won't buy your bananas’, and you succumb, then tomorrow, they are going to say they won't buy your cars. You can't open that door.”
He also weighed in on the country being caught in the geopolitical contestation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mbeki said South Africa can’t arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin who has accepted the country's invitation for the Brics summit in August, but instead needs to find a solution, which could include hosting the conference virtually or outside of the country.
This is as the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant of arrest for Putin.
