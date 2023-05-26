[WATCH] Lester Kiewit tastes 'the best watermelon konfyt' in Cape Town





Lester Kiewit speaks to Errol and aunty Lizzy who makes "the best watermelon konfyt".

Errol (aunty Lizzy's counterpart) says she's the maker of "the best watermelon konfyt" he's ever tasted.

Aunty Lizzy also makes jams with unique combo's like watermelon and granadilla.

Lester Kiewit taste-tested both for all of us to make sure it really is the best.

Watch Lester tester's verdict below.

Of course, Kiewit's verdict is that this aunty's konfyt is delicious as is, but will be "even better" on toast or on a cracker with some goat's cheese. He says the jam is the "perfect balance" between sweet and tart.

On her secret to making the "best" konfyt, tannie Lizzy says...

You just have to put in the passion and to "prug" it properly... that's the technique. Aunty Lizzy, Konfyt Artisan - Watermelon Konvyt

Want to get your hands on 'the best watermelon konfyt' too?

It goes for R130 for 750ml.

Place your order with aunty Lizzy via WhatsApp: 082 978 3093.

Thank you aunty Lizzy for keeping this tradition going!

Catch more of Kiewit taste-testing some yummy things on Fridays between 6am and 9am. #LesterTester

