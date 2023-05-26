[URC FINAL] Stormers to win by 5 to 10 points - Jan De Koning (Rugby365.com)
Africa Melane catches up with Rugby365.com editor Jan De Koning ahead of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship final.
All eyes will be on Cape Town Stadium as the Mother City prepares to host the URC finals on Saturday (27 May).
The home team Stormers is set to take on the Irish team, Munster.
I am not sure if it is going to be high-scoring. It’s going to be entertaining. It’s going to be riveting… obviously, it's going to be quite cool and given the rain, it might be a bit muddy.Jan De Koning, editor – Rugby365.com
This is the second year that the Stormers are participating in the URC and the second year Cape Town is hosting the finals.
Under head coach John Dobson, the Stormers are the favourites to win.
They are known to create organised ‘chaos’ that allows them to bring the fight to the opposition, says De Koning.
If Munster can’t contain them [Stormers] and keep them wrapped up… the Stormers will win quite comfortably – between five and 10 points.Jan De Koning, editor – Rugby365.com
The Stormers will be looking out for key players, like RG Snyman, Peter O'Mahony, and particularly Jean Kleyn who previously played under Dobson.
He [Kleyn] understands what John does. He knows the culture that they are trying to create… and I think he is a very underrated player.Jan De Koning, editor – Rugby365.com
Don’t miss out on all the action. Kick-off is at 6:30 pm.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 947 : [URC FINAL] Stormers to win by 5 to 10 points - Jan De Koning (Rugby365.com)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134758700_aerial-view-of-cape-town-stadium-south-africa.html
