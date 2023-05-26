[LISTEN] France bans fake champagne
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the day's trending topics including France's new ban on importing fake champagne.
Skip to 4:06 for Gilchrist's view.
Gilchrist reports that fake champagne imports will be seized in France.
This directive comes after 35 000 bottles of 'champagne soda' imported from Brazil were destroyed because it seemed to 'confuse' people seeking authentic champagne.
The French destroyed 35 000 bottles of champagne soda. The bottle has a bright yellow label, and the stuff itself is bright orange, nobody could confuse the two things - this is just nonsense.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
Gilchrist says this prompted the European Union (EU) to issue a directive allowing the 'destruction' of items labelled 'champagne' if it's fake.
They have an EU directive saying that if you're importing champagne into the EU, anywhere in the EU - it has to be from 'Champagne' and marked 'champagne.'Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
Gilchrist says just like their cheeses, the French are trying to 'guard and protect' and just be... well, French about things.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] France bans fake champagne
