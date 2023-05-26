[LISTEN] Jean De Villiers gives insight on what to expect in URC final
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jean de Villiers, who has played for both teams facing-off in the final.
On Saturday afternoon fans will be flocking to watch the URC final in Cape Town.
While De Villiers has played for both teams, he says there's definitely a certain loyalty he feels towards the Stormers.
I have got an extremely soft spot for Munster and a real love for the team and the organisation there, but playing at home in Cape Town, you’ve got to wear your blue.Jean de Villiers, South African Rugby Union player
He says both teams have a strong and solid centre pairings, which should make for an interesting battle.
When you ask me, the midfield battle is always the big one.Jean de Villiers, South African Rugby Union player
When you select your midfield, it is all about the combination. You can put two individuals that are brilliant together, but if they do not combine well then you do not get the best out of them.Jean de Villiers, South African Rugby Union player
De Villiers says Dan Du Plessis and Ruan Nell have combined very well this year.
They have been so solid and stable for this team.Jean de Villiers, South African Rugby Union player
De Villiers says the most significant battle to look out for with regards to the outcome of the game will be at the breakdown, where Deon Fourie will be up against Peter O’Mahony.
You get a tussle between two world class players that will have a significant effect on the result of this game.Jean de Villiers, South African rugby union player
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Supplied
More from Sport
[LISTEN] Munster fan invites Stormers supporters for drinks
Munster Rugby Supporters Club chairperson Mark Meehan shares his thoughts on the URC finals between the Stormers and Munster on Saturday.Read More
[URC FINAL] Stormers to win by 5 to 10 points - Jan De Koning (Rugby365.com)
The stage is set for the URC finals as the Stormers take on Munster.Read More
Last season's disappointment fueled Supersport Utd's Diski Challenge Title win
Coach Thabo September says the disappointment of missing out on the trophy last season was a motivating factor for them this time around.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Dobbo says Stormers mission is to make Cape Town smile on Saturday
Coach Dobbie joined Stormers players, his wife, mom and his girlfriend to chat about life and Saturday's URC final.Read More
Happy 28th birthday, Kagiso Rabada!
The fast bowler has been breaking records since his debut in 2014.Read More
Mamelodi Sundowns continue to revel in record Premiership title win
Sundowns lifted the DStv Premiership trophy last week having secured the title with a record seven games remaining in the season.Read More
A new home for WP Rugby? I know just the place, says journo Gasant Abarder
'This is an opportunity for Western Province to put its money where its mouth is and say rugby is for everybody, it's inclusive.'Read More
102 years ago today, the first Comrades Marathon (with 34 runners) took place
South Africa held its first Comrades Marathon in 1921, compromising 34 runners. Here's who won...Read More
Musa Nyatama confirmed as Swallows coach on a permanent basis
The 35-year-old guided Swallows to a top 8 finish this season, when at one stage the team was sitting bottom of the log.Read More