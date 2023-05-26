



Lester Kiewit speaks to Munster Rugby Supporters Club chairperson Mark Meehan, who has flown more than 13 thousand miles to watch his local rugby team play the Stormers in tomorrow’s URC final.

Listen to his thoughts below.

Meehan says this is his first time watching rugby in South Africa and "it's a dream come true".

The Irishman says that 'the people in Cape Town have been so lovely' to him so far.

On tomorrow's game, the Irishman says he applauds the thousands of Munster fans who have come all the way to Cape Town to support their home team.

For over 2000 Munster fans to travel to Cape Town is an amazing statement to how much we love our team. Wherever the team goes, we go with them. I think we won't leave empty handed. Mark Meehan, Chairman - Munster Rugby Supporters Club

The Munster supporter also invites all Stormers supporters for a beer at The Ferrymans Tavern in the Waterfront tonight for a pre-game celebration.

May the best team win!

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Munster fan invites Stormers supporters for drinks