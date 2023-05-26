Leader of Oath Keepers sentenced to 18 years for 2021 Capitol riot
Bongani Bingwa interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his doings in the United States Capitol riot in 2021.
Additionally another member of the Oath Keepers, Kelly Meggs, was sentenced to 12 years.
Rhodes is the first person convicted of seditious conspiracy in the 2021 attack.
According to reports, Rhodes received the longest sentence ever given to a Capitol rioter.
Gilchrist adds that one could question whether the sentencing is politically motivated or not.
RELATED: Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate'
There's one thing the authorities don't like, is an attempt to overthrow the authorities.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Leader of Oath Keepers sentenced to 18 years for 2021 Capitol riot
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Gage Skidmore
More from World
Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists'
German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters.Read More
Scientists discover reason this Scottish woman never feels ANY physical pain
A woman has lived her life without pain, and this could lead to incredible medical developments.Read More
Mahsa Amini's grave vandalised in Iran ('Even your tombstone bothers them')
The grave of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked mass protests in Iran, was attacked by vandals.Read More
Adolf Hitler's birth house to be used for police human rights training
The Austrian government has finally decided what to do with the house where dictator Adolf Hitler was born.Read More
Police begin new search for Madeleine McCann in Portuguese reservoir
Many years after her disappearance in 2007, police are set to begin a new search for Madeleine McCann in a Portuguese reservoir.Read More
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition
The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability.Read More
At least 12 people dead after crowd crush at El Salvador stadium
At least 12 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a crowd crush at a football game in El Salvador.Read More
Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate
Argentina is facing extreme inflation, and Argentines are finding creative ways to cope with day-to-day living.Read More
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA
South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned.Read More
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21
All the news you need to know.Read More
ANC rejects DA's proposal for oversight on electricity minister
The DA had asked the National Assembly to support an ad hoc committee to monitor electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa's programme of action.Read More
Nearly 50 stocks hit one-year lows, most make their money in SA
Well-known local brands are among the companies bleeding value, including Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Cashbuild and Italtile.Read More
Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections
The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June.Read More
The Midday Report Express: EFF lays murder charges against Tshwane municipality
All the news you need to know.Read More
Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists'
German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters.Read More
Ministers earn R2.5m/year. Yet suffering taxpayers still maintain their mansions
Government spent R93 million maintaining 97 mansions, valued at nearly R1 billion, occupied by its Ministers and Deputy Ministers.Read More
Bo-Kaap Civic excited by possible development of Strand Street quarry
Key stakeholders have already held meetings about the intention to develop the site into a sports complex with tourism activities.Read More
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics
The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images.Read More