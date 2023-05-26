Leader of Oath Keepers sentenced to 18 years for 2021 Capitol riot





Bongani Bingwa interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his doings in the United States Capitol riot in 2021.

Additionally another member of the Oath Keepers, Kelly Meggs, was sentenced to 12 years.

Rhodes is the first person convicted of seditious conspiracy in the 2021 attack.

According to reports, Rhodes received the longest sentence ever given to a Capitol rioter.

Gilchrist adds that one could question whether the sentencing is politically motivated or not.

There's one thing the authorities don't like, is an attempt to overthrow the authorities. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

