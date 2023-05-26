Magudumana's urgent court application to challenge arrest postponed





BLOEMFONTEIN - The urgent application of disgraced Dr Nandipha Magudumana was heard briefly in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday.

Magudumana is challenging the lawfulness of her arrest after she was deported from Tanzania with rapist and killer Thabo Bester last month.

The doctor is accused of aiding Bester in his brazen escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May last year - where he was serving a life sentence.

Friday marks exactly a week since Magudumana’s lawyers filed an urgent application to challenge her arrest and prosecution.

The urgent application was set to be heard in the high court in Bloemfontein, however, the matter has been stalled to allow the lawyers for the National Prosecuting Authority and South African Police Service to file their papers.

Magudumana’s lawyer, advocate Stanley Reinders, rose to address the court on an agreement that all lawyers involved have reached.

At the same time, the Department of Home Affairs has been added to the matter after Minister Aaron Motsoaledi requested to be cited as the six respondent.

Motsoaledi has since expressed his intention to challenge the urgency of the matter.

The urgent application case will be heard next Thursday.

