Magudumana's urgent court application to challenge arrest postponed
BLOEMFONTEIN - The urgent application of disgraced Dr Nandipha Magudumana was heard briefly in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday.
Magudumana is challenging the lawfulness of her arrest after she was deported from Tanzania with rapist and killer Thabo Bester last month.
The doctor is accused of aiding Bester in his brazen escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May last year - where he was serving a life sentence.
READ MORE:
- As Magudumana challenges her arrest, Motsoaledi demands she take dept to court
- Magudumana's deportation from Tanzania to come under scrutiny in court challenge
Friday marks exactly a week since Magudumana’s lawyers filed an urgent application to challenge her arrest and prosecution.
The urgent application was set to be heard in the high court in Bloemfontein, however, the matter has been stalled to allow the lawyers for the National Prosecuting Authority and South African Police Service to file their papers.
Magudumana’s lawyer, advocate Stanley Reinders, rose to address the court on an agreement that all lawyers involved have reached.
At the same time, the Department of Home Affairs has been added to the matter after Minister Aaron Motsoaledi requested to be cited as the six respondent.
Motsoaledi has since expressed his intention to challenge the urgency of the matter.
The urgent application case will be heard next Thursday.
JUST IN: #DrNandiphaMagudumana urgent application has been postponed to Thursday 1 June to allow for all government lawyers to file their papers and Magudumana's lawyers to file their answering papers. #ThaboBester @motso_modise https://t.co/kzavHoYj6J' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 26, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Magudumana's urgent court application to challenge arrest postponed
